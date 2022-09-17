For the Record: Sept. 17, 2022 Sep 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print MARRIAGESMariah Kaitlin Shea and Connor Paul Shenk, Sept. 3.Zane Tobias Jiron and Danielle Jo Hinrichs, Sept. 3.Rebecca Jo Anderson and Shane Alan Martin, July 2.Anders Brian Nystrom and Brooke Allison Koehn, July 31.Ashlee Marshall and Jayton Michael Brown, Sept. 3.Jessica Mariah Sinner and Beau Alan Varner, Sept. 3.Jason Micah Holiman and Allison Janae Sullivan, July 30.Keira Lynn Simon and Kyler Aaron Katzenberger, Aug. 27.Jacob Tyler Pacheco and Logan Jeanette Mason, Sept. 4.Ashlyn Cara Buniger and Bryson James Derryberry, Aug. 20.Erik John Schuelke and Danielle Karen Vesth, Sept. 3.Nicholas Charles Ruckman and Samantha Jean Rush, Sept. 7.Trent Anthony Wuster and Alicia Jewell Timbreza, Sept. 3.Shane Levi Harris and Jessica Lynn Singleton, Aug. 13.Lacey Anne Cauble and Hunter Louis Stulce, Sept. 3.Andreson Baker Hambright and Jenny Jean Ortega, Sept. 3.Susana Serna Serna and Sergio Martinez Escobar, Sept. 3.Nicole Elise Peterson and Carlos Enrique Villalobos, Aug. 20.Shea Elizabeth Robison and Michael Thomas Martin Mattorano, July 29.Chareen Ann Strantz and Daniel Edmund Gienapp, Aug. 13.Hayley Christine Betty Ann Martinez and Sharis Guzman Contreras, Sept. 9.Zen Riley Greenlee and Rikki Pearl Cyr, Sept. 3.Dinah Ednacot Ecdao and Jayce Demesa Marquez, Sept. 4.Benjamin Paul Smatla and Madelynn Pearl Louise McCune, Sept. 2.Jaedon Sterling Carruth and Kayla Marie Witherspoon, Sept. 9.Alexis Mary Ann Reyez and Joshua William Townsend, Sept. 3.Hunter Mackenzie Stevens and Janet Trinh, Sept. 9.Bradley Jay Shoulders and Katy Lorraine Stahly, Sept. 9. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mariah Kaitlin Shea Rikki Pearl Cyr Joshua William Townsend Alexis Mary Ann Reyez Paul Smatla Janet Trinh Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 15% 55° 75° Fri Friday 75°/55° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:56:30 AM Sunset: 07:20:52 PM Humidity: 83% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 57° 82° Sat Saturday 82°/57° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:57:25 AM Sunset: 07:19:15 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 59° 87° Sun Sunday 87°/59° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:58:19 AM Sunset: 07:17:37 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Clear. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 3% 59° 88° Mon Monday 88°/59° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:59:14 AM Sunset: 07:15:59 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 40% 61° 79° Tue Tuesday 79°/61° Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 40% Sunrise: 07:00:09 AM Sunset: 07:14:21 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wed 74% 59° 72° Wed Wednesday 72°/59° Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 74% Sunrise: 07:01:04 AM Sunset: 07:12:44 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thu 60% 53° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/53° Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 60% Sunrise: 07:01:59 AM Sunset: 07:11:06 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Cloudy with a few showers. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business