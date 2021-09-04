BIRTHS
Community Hospital
Jacob and Alyssa Stubbs, Rifle, a daughter, Aug. 20.
Jenny Herrera, Grand Junction, a son, Aug. 21.
Skylar and Brittany Craig, Grand Junction, a daughter, Aug. 24.
Zen Greenlee and Rikki Cyr, Delta, a son, Aug. 24.
Tristan and Zachary Hartig, Grand Junction, a daughter, Aug. 24.
Scott McCullah Jr. and Shelby Howell, Clifton, a son, Aug. 24.
Chase Powell and Emily Pinneo, Grand Junction, a daughter, Aug. 24.
Delta Health
Chance and Dani Jones, Delta, a son, Aug. 13.
Brian and Kate McPherson, Cedaredge, a daughter, Aug. 19.
Jerad and Raquel Tyson, Hotchkiss, a son, Aug. 23.
marriages
Ronald Jerard Larue and Andrea Jane Miller, Aug. 21.
Brittany Renee Tolson and Micheal Jay Jordan, Aug. 21.
Sydney Lynn Abeyta and Cody Warren Truesdell, Aug. 7.
Karli Anne Reimer and Zane Darfler Hyland, Aug. 22.
Jerrod Michael Galloway and Cynthia Diane Buell, Aug. 13.
Michaela Elizabeth Goss and Maclain Ryan Smiley, Aug. 21.
Sara Janey Camp and Justin Gregory Gremillion, June 27.
Benjamin Wilson Moyer and Spring Isabelle Fall, Aug. 21.
Steven Curtis Umberger and Desiree Nichole Orduno, Aug. 21.
Candice Marie Tanksley and Michael Eric Uecker, Aug. 20.
Thorin Lucas Jackson and Ashley Lauren Whiffen, Aug. 21.
Darrell James Tabb Jr. and Amber Marie Peterson, Aug. 21.
Annette Lynn Johnson and Philip Edward Johnson, Aug. 24.
Danielle Alison Olivas and Zachary Scott Kingery, Aug. 24.
Briony Abbie Jane Brown and Cody Douglas Hedrick, Aug. 14.
Lane Dalton Clawson and Emily Nicole Bertrand, Aug. 25.
Ashley Payton Hamilton and Kyle Dewayne Evans, Aug. 25.
Samuel Thomas David and Kaitlyn Elizabeth White, July 31.
Ignatius Michael Luppino and Jennifer Suzanne Privitera, Aug. 21.
Tyler Jacob Sens and Rayna Shay Reigles, Aug. 21.
Benjamin Charles Croel and Teresa Ellen McMahon, Aug. 26.
Sherranne Rose Hatch and Nathanuel Lee Stacey, Aug. 27.