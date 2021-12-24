LeAndra Harris has been dealing with her share of challenges lately.
The 46-year-old Army veteran has been juggling three jobs and coping with reduced hours at one of them, has been looking to move to Grand Junction after losing her lease at her apartment in Montrose, and has been getting by without a running vehicle after the transmission of the car she bought went out.
“I’ve been trying to just manage things, unexpected things coming up. The only thing you can do is just keep trying to move forward and do the best you can with what you’ve got, maybe grow a bit,” she said Thursday.
On Thursday, another unexpected thing came up, but of a very different sort. Thanks to a lot of community support, she was surprised with the gift of a donated car, a 1999 Mercedes S420, four-door sedan.
Just 20 minutes or so after being presented the car Thursday afternoon at The Foreign Aid, an automotive repair shop on 25 Road in Grand Junction, Harris was still struggling for words a bit as she processed the news of the Christmastime gift bestowed upon her.
“Things don’t always go so well. This is a very pleasant surprise. It’s a very nice change,” Harris said.
The car has taken something of a journey to get to its destination of helping a veteran facing some challenges. Steve Stewart, owner of The Foreign Aid, said it belonged to Larry Klumb, and he had been working on it when Klumb died a few years ago. Stewart said Klumb’s family gave it to him with the intention that he would donate it to someone in need.
But first, he said, it needed a power steering pump, “which was very expensive in this car.” Stewart paid in part for the pump, with part of the cost being donated, and he made the repair.
Then Big O Tires chipped in a free set of new tires, Batteries Plus donated a new battery and ColorAuto Detailing spruced up the Mercedes. And Stewart reached out in the community to ask for recommendations of a veteran who might be deserving of being donated the car. Stewart had decided it should go to a veteran, and said he’s similarly helped out other veterans or people in need before.
“I did not serve (in the military) and this is kind of my way of giving back,” he said.
Nathan Rudolph, a peer support specialist with the Mental Health Department in the VA Western Colorado Health Care System, nominated Harris, citing the challenges she has been facing as a single woman with no local support network since recently moving to Montrose from Oregon.
“Sometimes we hit those rough patches in life and no matter how hard we try it seems like you hit a stone wall,” Rudolph said Thursday.
He said he’s hoping the vehicle donation might help make life a little easier for Harris and help her get to the other side of the challenges she’s facing.
Harris on Thursday also received a gift basket from Fisher’s Liquor Barn and flowers from Country Elegance Florist.
Both Rudolph and Kayla Holst, director of communication and community development for the VA Western Colorado Health Care System, marvel at the level of support that veterans receive locally.
Said Rudolph, “My experience is that for all of our little faults and imperfections here in the valley, we have a very supportive community that sees and appreciates what the veterans have been through and is willing to help out and try to help us get back on track with our lives after military service.”
Holst said, “I’m from Florida, and a veteran, and this community never ceases to amaze me in the way they pull together and the way they’re constantly thinking of veterans.”
Harris voiced her gratitude Thursday to Stewart and other others involved in unexpectedly brightening this holiday season for her.
“I’ve been very concerned about how I’m going to get a car or have enough income to pay rent and also purchase a car, and so suddenly that concern is confronted and changed a bit, so I’m just kind of suddenly processing that one,” she said.
She said she’s going to have to give some thought to what outings she might treat herself to in her Mercedes.
A trip to soak in the hot springs in Ouray is one possibility.
She added, “There’s a lot of sites around that I haven’t been able to go see, so it would be nice to see some of the outdoors before it’s snowing everywhere and I can’t go.”