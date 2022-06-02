An investigation has confirmed that a prescribed fire conducted by the U.S. Forest Service caused a wildfire that burned a home and two other structures some 15 miles southwest of Montrose.
The Forest Service said in a news release Wednesday that Forest Service Law Enforcement & Investigations, with the help of the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office, has been investigating the cause of the Simms Fire and has determined it was caused by the Simms Mesa prescribed burn, which was conducted on May 16.
“Fire investigators are still identifying and contacting potential witnesses to ensure all relevant information is obtained,” the Forest Service said in a news release.
It said that on May 19, the Forest Service was actively monitoring the 188-acre prescribed burn area when smoke was reported.
Firefighting ground and air crews responded that afternoon and worked through the night to slow the fire’s spread, but ultimately 313 acres and three structures were burned, the agency said. According to media reports, the structures included a home.
The Denver Post has reported that the Forest Service heard from angry local residents at a recent community meeting over its decision to conduct the burn despite dry and windy conditions.
According to the Forest Service, weather conditions and forecasts and fuel moisture content were within the parameters of a plan for the prescribed fire when it was carried out. The agency says it had adequate personnel on hand and fire behavior was favorable the day of the burn and met the plan’s objectives. It said firefighters patrolling the area that day reported that control lines were holding, and interior areas weren’t showing significant smoke or heat, but a windstorm four days later caused the fire to escape containment lines and become a wildfire.
Prescribed burns are used to reduce fuel loads in forests that can help feed wildfires, and for other purposes such as improving wildlife habitat.
The Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Regional Office has begun an analysis and review of the incident to learn from it..