Images shared on Facebook Friday showed the water in Hanging Lake was muddy and opaque, instead of its usual crystal clear with a green tint.
The color change is after torrential rains and debris slides that have left Glenwood Canyon closed indefinitely. The Colorado Department of Transportation will make the decision when Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will reopen.
David Boyd, White River National Forest public information officer, said Monday there isn’t a lot of information available about potential damage to the lake, and there won’t be until the Forest Service is able to get a team up to the lake to assess the situation.
Boyd said the sediment in the water is almost certainly from above the lake.
Hanging Lake is fed by water from the “spouting rock” spring above the lake, Boyd said, but it’s not clear where the water comes from.
Hanging Lake was largely unharmed by last summer’s Grizzly Creek Fire, but the areas above it may not have been so lucky.
“We don’t like to see this, but it’s not a surprise,” he said.
Boyd said the Forest Service doesn’t know the extent of damage or how long it may take to repair. He said that he doesn’t think the damage will be permanent, but he isn’t sure.
Hanging Lake has never looked like this after a regular rain, Boyd said.
“We just don’t know what the impacts from that will be,” he said.
The fire missed Hanging Lake Trail, but there could still be some debris flow. To assess damage, crews first have to get to the lake, which isn’t possible now.
“We definitely need a break from the rain,” Boyd said.
In the short term, though, there’s nothing to be done.
“We just haven’t seen anything like this before,” Boyd said.