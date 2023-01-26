Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Forest Service eyes Hanging Lake trail repair work

Lake with tree line.jpg
Buy Now

Hanging Lake

The U.S. Forest Service hopes to begin work later this year on permanent repairs and upgrades to the popular Hanging Lake Trail, which was heavily damaged in the 2021 debris flows in Glenwood Canyon.

The White River National Forest said in a news release Wednesday that it is seeking comments on its proposal to redesign and rebuild parts of the 1.2-mile trail. It hopes for work to start in September and continue through the fall of 2024, with trail closures potentially being necessary as work progresses.

Hanging Lake tour 5.jpg
Buy Now

Leanne Veldhuis, Eagle-Holy Cross district ranger for the U.S. Forest Service, stands on the recently renovated Bridge No. 1 on the Hanging Lake Trail while Dead Horse Creek rampages under the bridge in May 2022.
Hanging Lake tour 4.jpg
Buy Now

Workers and members of the press gather on and around Bridge No. 2 on the Hanging Lake Trail in May 2022.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred