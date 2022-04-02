The National Forest Service announced Thursday it has finalized internal guidance on how e-bike usage is to be managed on national forests and grasslands.
Currently, e-bikes are allowed on all Forest Service-managed trails that allow motorized use. That’s about 38% of all Forest Service-managed trails, and about 50% of trails in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests.
The Forest Service gives local offices control over expanding e-bike access beyond those trails.
If a local forest service office does want to add e-bike use to non-motorized trails, it will have to go through a environmental analysis and public engagement process just like any other project.
“National forests and grasslands are a place for all people to recreate, relax and refresh,” said Forest Service Chief Randy Moore in a press release. “The additional guidance will help our district rangers and forest supervisors better serve their communities with a policy that allows managers to make locally based decisions to address e-bike use. This growing recreational activity is another opportunity to responsibly share the experience of the outdoors with other recreationists.”
For now, there are no plans to add e-bike use to non-motorized trails in the GMUG National Forests, GMUG National Forests Public Affairs Officer Kimberlee Phillips said.
Phillips said Thursday’s announcement served more to reiterate the systems the service has in place.
“It’s pretty much clarifying what we already had,” Phillips said.