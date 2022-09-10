The Korean War may be known by some as the “forgotten war,” but to family members who lost someone during that conflict, their service is anything but forgotten.
That is certainly the case for longtime Grand Junction resident Sally Durran, whose older brother, Army Pvt. Jose Leandro Archuletta, died while fighting there.
The details of that death are both heroic and mysterious.
Heroic because he saved members of his own patrol, including its leader, while taking fire and killing at least five enemy soldiers.
Mysterious because his remains have never been found.
He had been awarded the U.S. Armed Forces’ third-highest decoration, the Silver Star, for his actions in combat, but officials with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs are asking for a review of that commendation.
Instead, he should have been given the Medal of Honor, the military’s highest award, those officials said.
“All I know is that they recommended him for the Medal of Honor, and of course that takes time,” Durran said. “I don’t expect to hear anything for a good while.”
All of this is coming up now, 72 years after he went missing, because Durran only recently learned that, despite there still being no remains, Archuletta qualifies to have a memorial stone placed at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.
While that stone had already been placed in the cemetery’s Memorial Garden, a ceremony was held Friday to commemorate it.
According to military agencies and news reports at the time, Archuletta was among a 14-man reconnaissance patrol with Company B, 3rd Combat Engineer Battalion, 24th Infantry Division that was on a mission behind enemy lines Aug. 11, 1950, in the southern part of the Korean peninsula. They were observing troop movements when they were attacked from three sides by a vastly superior force.
Only five survived.
Archuletta’s patrol leader was wounded, and he and his comrades were ordered to withdraw. But the then 19-year-old defied those orders, crossed the Naktong River on his own, guns blazing and rescued the leader. He was wounded in the process.
That was the day he was declared missing in action. He wasn’t declared killed in action until about three years later, after the war had ended.
While Archuletta never lived in Grand Junction, his family moved here from the San Luis Valley shortly after his death. Durran was 5 or 6 years old when Archuletta enlisted, and says she has little memory of him as a result.
She now is his only surviving sibling.
“When my parents received the telegram saying he went missing, it was quite a blow to them,” Durran said. “They weren’t happy in Monte Vista anymore. The memories were just too much for them to handle, so we moved here in 1951.”
Durran said she’s still hopeful that her brother’s remains eventually will be identified.
Like a lot of family members in similar situations, she’s been working with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, a U.S. government office that uses DNA to help match remains of fallen service members with their surviving families.
“Private Archuletta was never reported to be a prisoner of war, and he remains unaccounted for,” according to that agency’s database. “Today, Private Archuletta is memorialized on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. Based on all information available, DPAA assessed the individual’s case to be in the analytical category of active pursuit.”
To help in that pursuit, Durran supplied the agency with her own DNA in hopes that a familial match can be found.
“They have remains at the Punchbowl in Hawaii. They’ve got a huge laboratory there,” she said, referring to the national cemetery that is located in an inactive volcano on the island of Oahu.
“I can’t remember when they received so many caskets from overseas with remains, and they are going through phases (in identifying those remains),” Durran added. “In October, they’re going through a new phase, and they’re starting all over again trying to identify them. With technology changing, they come up with bigger and better things to research with.”
That agency, and similar ones before it, have identified the remains of 1,630 fallen service members, the most recent identified just last month from service members who died in World War II and Korea, according to the agency’s website.
Still, the agency says that there are more than 7,600 unaccounted Americans who went missing during that so-called forgotten war, one that many surviving service members are famous for never talking about.
“I lived next door to a guy who was in the Korean War, for like 13 years, and I didn’t even know that he was in the war,” Durran said. “They never talked. Now I wish that I would have had a chance to talk to some of these people who I knew and are gone already.”