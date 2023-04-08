The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office is losing one of its most experienced attorneys.
Rich Tuttle has worked in the DA’s Office for 28 of the past 33 years under four different elected DAs, and did a stint as Assistant District Attorney. Now, Tuttle is off to civil litigation firm Dufford Waldeck.
Looking back on his time at the DA’s Office, Tuttle has an understated hope. He simply wishes people remember him as someone who treated people well.
“How we treat people matters a lot to the individual and to the office as a whole,” he said. “If I treat people well and people see that, I hope that would be my legacy. Just treating people well and respecting others and encouraging the younger prosecutors and younger staff members.”
Tuttle said he will miss working with everybody at the DA’s office.
“Just the relationships and going to battle with these people on a daily and weekly basis. Battle, that’s a metaphor obviously, but we’re all engaged in the same pursuit. We’re all going in the same direction, we have a mission and everybody, top to bottom is committed to fulfilling that mission,” he said. “We have 70-plus people in this office, and we’re all committed to the same thing, which is doing the right thing and getting justice when we can.”
Tuttle said he’s worked with great mentors over the years, including current DA Dan Rubinstein, who Tuttle said he has worked with every single day of Rubinstein’s career, including a stint in the early 2000s in which Rubinstein and Tuttle left the office to go into private practice together.
“It’ll be tough separating from Dan, but we’ll remain friends for the rest of our lives,” Tuttle said.
Rubinstein said replacing Tuttle and his institutional memory will be impossible.
“When I started in the office in 1996, Rich was my go-to, he was my mentor and mentored me up through county court into district court,” Rubinstein said.
Rubinstein and Tuttle have been law partners and supervised each other at different points in their careers.
“He is the greatest of all time,” Rubinstein said. “He has probably prosecuted more murder cases than any prosecutor maybe in Colorado, and certainly more than any in Mesa County. That’s irreplaceable.”
As a prosecutor, Tuttle has worked on a number of high-profile cases. He said his biggest day on the job was April 30, 2012, when DNA evidence overturned the conviction of Robert Dewey, who spent 17 years in prison for the murder of Palisade’s Jacie Taylor. The DNA evidence pointed to a different man, Douglas Thames, as the culprit.
“We had this big public hearing where Judge Flynn proclaimed Robert Dewey innocent at our request, and set him free from prison, where he had been for over 17 years, and on that same day we filed an arrest affidavit on Douglas Thames for the rape and murder of Jacie Taylor. And that is a big day, and probably the highlight of my career,” Tuttle said.
Tuttle had been on the original trial team for Dewey.
“We set the record straight by letting an innocent man out and prosecuting successfully a guilty man, and a lot of things pale in comparison to that,” he said.
As a prosecutor, Tuttle’s work has included experiences that would be traumatic for a lot of people, but he said he has been able to shake most of those things off.
“I think not everyone was designed to work in this field. Everybody has their strengths and weaknesses, and I was built, like other people are built to be able to deal with that kind of trauma. There’s other types of trauma I probably can’t deal with, but when it comes to horrible things happening to kids and adults, I was built in a way, maybe by the way I was raised or my family life or just how God made me, to withstand a lot of that sort of trauma.
“There’s other things I’ll never experience, like war or being shot at by a cop or as a cop gets shot at, I can’t say I would withstand that, but in a courtroom? I can deal with this. That’s part of it, and the other thing is to have interests outside the office, for distractions. I wouldn’t be anywhere if I didn’t have my little weekend running group where it’s just a total release and distraction from this stuff.”
Tuttle said he’s excited for his next chapter with Dufford Waldeck.
“I’ve known this firm ever since I’ve been in town, and I’ve always respected them,” Tuttle said. “I now have an opportunity to work with some really good attorneys doing something relatively new to me, and so I’m excited for that opportunity.”
Tuttle said he has always respected people who reinvent themselves, especially later in life.
“The idea that I’m doing something that different from what I do here is exciting to me, really it is. Everyone needs a change once in a while, and when you’ve been doing something as long as I’ve been doing this, which is 28 out of the past 33 years, you want to do something completely different,” he said.
Tuttle said the job change has “invigorated” him, and he’s excited to bring his criminal courtroom skills to the world of civil litigation.
“As I sit here today, I don’t have any regrets,” he said. “There was hardships that I went through that I thought would just about kill me because of the stress involved, and yet I’m a stronger person because I went through all that and survived that kind of pressing stress, whether its a murder case that isn’t going well or just a difficulty in an investigation that I’m involved in, and wanting so badly to get the right outcome, and having that in jeopardy, that’s very stressful, but that has made me a stronger person.”