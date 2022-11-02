Astronaut Duane Carey, nicknamed “Digger,” talks to students about his long career in the U.S. Air Force and later with NASA as an astronaut. “I discovered early in my NASA career that space holds a fascination for all generations.
Former astronaut Duane Carey chats with students Ian Gilbertson, Jennifer Ayon, Sofia Sandoval at Duel Immersion Academy.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Astronaut Duane Carey teaches Dual Immersion Academy 4th grader Noe Marquez and kindergartner Aspen DeLong how to fly a space ship.
“Digger” being Duane Carey’s nickname carries with it a sense of irony, as digging into the ground is the polar opposite of what Carey is known for — soaring into the stars on a space shuttle.
Over the course of his career, Digger has accomplished many things, such as piloting the space shuttle Columbia for 10 days in March 2002 for a Hubble Space Telescope servicing mission, orbiting Earth 165 times — covering 3.9 million miles — in the process. He also flew more than 35 types of aircraft as a test pilot for the Air Force in the 1990s.
Digger added a new experience to his ever-growing list Tuesday morning: visiting Grand Junction to meet with the young students of Dual Immersion Academy (DIA), meeting with all of them in a shared space before visiting each individual classroom throughout the school day.
The morning began with a presentation in the school’s gymnasium, where Digger addressed the stands filled with students about his career, how to pilot a space shuttle and the experience of floating above the planet for 10 days. He then showed them a video filmed aboard the Columbia shuttle with information about how to eat, sleep, use the restroom and more while in a zero-gravity environment.
He even let the kids in on a secret he said NASA prefers to keep a secret: “About half of all astronauts, when they blast off into space, sometime during that first day in space ... they throw up.”
Digger has become a traveling speaker since his time at NASA ended in 2004. He said the idea came from his wife, Cheryl, to share his story to young people so they think more thoroughly about their futures.
“When I present to older kids, I talk about more of my background growing up in poverty and being a terrible student and all those kinds of things, basically sharing my story and my experience with kids in the hope that the next generation of Americans will be greater and even more productive than anything we’ve ever seen,” Digger said.
“Both my wife and I believe in our souls that the potential of the kids that are coming up right now in the K-12 system have the greatest potential of any generation that’s ever been on Earth. However, if they don’t recognize that potential and realize that potential, we have one set of people to blame: us, the leaders in America right now. If the leaders don’t take the bull by the horns and make sure that these kids are pointed in the proper direction and make sure they’ve got the inspiration and the knowledge they’ve learned to fulfill the awesome potential they’ve got, then that’s on us. You know what? I don’t want to be part of that failure. I want to be part of that success.”
Digger believes his advice for young people can be universal, no matter which career path they pursue. However, if he motivates them to look to the sky and decide they want to work in aerospace, that’s even better.
He envisions mankind as a “space-faring species,” believing the “Star Trek” franchise to be prescient about humanity’s ultimate direction — so much so that he doesn’t believe there’s a valid argument against that being the case.
“I discovered early in my NASA career that space holds a fascination for all generations. I didn’t quite realize that,” Digger said. “The first few times I did public appearances, I thought that I was great, and I was talking to another astronaut in the office about how good I had done in this public appearance and they said, ‘Digger, it’s not you they’re interested in. It’s this astronaut symbol (on your uniform) and you represent the rest of us when you go out into the public and you talk about what astronauts do.’
“I found it to be true over the years that kids and adults are fascinated with space, so I use that as kind of a trick to get their attention and we talk about the message wrapped in the concept of space.”
DIA’s students weren’t the only ones wowed by Digger’s visit. DIA is among Mesa County Valley School District 51’s most outer space-obsessed schools, with teacher Katherine Smushkov attending this past April’s Space Symposium in Colorado Springs as part of the Space Foundation Teacher Liaison Program.
Heidi Ragsdale, the first person from Mesa County to join the Space Foundation Liaison Program in 2015, was in attendance for Digger’s presentation.
“It brought me to tears,” Ragsdale said. “Watching Digger just interact with the kids and seeing the excitement from the kids, that’s inspiring for teachers, especially because we’re providing the points in time to get kids from elementary school through high school onto career choices that may or may not lead to space, but we’re trying our best.”
Ragsdale said her love of outer space began in the fourth grade, when her teacher taught her about Mars. Now, she considers herself part of a five-woman group called the “GJ Space Ladies” and also owns and operates the business STEM is My Future out of the Grand Junction Maker Space.
“That really spurred my love as a teacher to be able to provide space outreach to educators and students,” Ragsdale said. “Being part of the Space Foundation has opened my world to understanding what we need as teachers and what the world needs as far as the makers and innovative businesses who are sending these pieces into space, and bringing it back to kids with a visit from an astronaut seals the whole deal. It really invigorates us as the GJ Space Ladies because we can go and say, ‘Hey, what did you learn at this presentation? What else do you want to learn about space?’ ”