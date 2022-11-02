“Digger” being Duane Carey’s nickname carries with it a sense of irony, as digging into the ground is the polar opposite of what Carey is known for — soaring into the stars on a space shuttle.

Over the course of his career, Digger has accomplished many things, such as piloting the space shuttle Columbia for 10 days in March 2002 for a Hubble Space Telescope servicing mission, orbiting Earth 165 times — covering 3.9 million miles — in the process. He also flew more than 35 types of aircraft as a test pilot for the Air Force in the 1990s.