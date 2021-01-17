Former bank robber has change of heart, helps others as a peer support specialist

Dec. 17, 2020, served as a milestone for Grand Junction man Steven Erichsen. It marked his first full year out of prison after serving more than a decade in the Colorado Department of Corrections.
Erichsen previously found his way into the headlines of The Daily Sentinel, but not in a good way.
Erichsen was a bank robber.
“You covered my arrest 11 years ago. At the time of the crime, I was dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues,” he said.
In June 2009, Erichsen, 25 at the time, attempted to rob the Wells Fargo Bank on the Interstate 70 Business Loop and was subsequently arrested in Grand Junction after a short police chase. He was then stuffed into the back of a Mesa County Sheriff’s Office car.
According to his arrest affidavit, he handed the teller a note that day that read: “THIS IS A ROBBERY. I have a gun in my pants waist. I will shoot you in the head if any alarms go off. You have 60 seconds to put all of your money … in the bag.”
His affidavit indicated that his criminal history in Mesa County dated back several years.
Erichsen had a dark plan the day of the robbery.
“My intention was to rob the bank and get the money to my kids’ mom and shoot myself,” Erichsen said.
As he reflects on that time, he now realizes that his mistakes cost him a lot.
“I was sentenced to 18 years in the Department of Corrections when I was 25 years old,” he said. “I got locked up when my daughter was 3, and I lost contact with her.”
Even in prison, it took time for Erichsen to grow personally.
He said he made some bad choices his first few years behind bars and got involved in gang life. It wasn’t until a few years ago that one letter he received from his daughter while he was in his in solitary confinement saved his life.
“One day, I was in the hole, in 23 and a half-hour lockdown, I was in trouble for assaulting someone in gang activity, and a letter was slid under my door. It was from my daughter,” Erichsen said.
The letter was no more than a few sentences, but its emotional impact changed his life.
“I grabbed it; my heart was racing. It was two sentences long and a drawing. It said ‘I love you dad and I miss you’ and a picture drawn in crayon,” Erichsen said. “I started to look at myself and realized I didn’t like the man I was.”
That letter made him reflect on himself and the kind of father he wanted to be.
“At that point in time, I was getting high, I was a member of a gang and there was a lot of negativity and negative values that I did not want to pass on to my kid,” he said. “That year was tough.”
Erichsen was seven years into his sentence when he received that letter from his daughter and began to make major changes in his life. He participated in mental health and substance abuse treatment at the Centennial Correctional Facility and got clean for the first time in years.
“I started distancing myself from gang life; I was more motivated to take classes, took my first drug and alcohol classes while I was in prison,” he said. “Those first two years of treatment were my hardest two years in jail. I wasn’t able to regulate my emotions and experienced PTSD, flashbacks and was still processing my emotions and trauma.”
He would often think of the bank teller he threatened during the robbery. Even though he had a criminal record before that day, all his other charges were nonviolent.
“I beat the hell out of myself for a really long time,” he said.
His last year in prison went by much more smoothly as he started to forgive himself and became involved in helping other substance abuse patients.
St. Mary’s Behavioral Health Coordinator Jessica Stephen Premo, PhD, started seeing Erichsen about a year ago right after he got out of prison. She said his drive and motivation impressed her from day one.
“Steven came to us sober, and maintaining sobriety after prison can be very difficult,” she said. “It’s a big transition getting out of jail. When you’re getting off a substance, it will affect everything, your appetite your sleep.”
Acclimating to the everyday life was not something that happened overnight for Erichsen.
“The first day I was out I went to Walmart … It was really difficult. I had a panic attack in the parking lot and didn’t know how to use self checkout. When I went to prison, my life stopped, technology stopped. When I got released, I was used to life in 2009,” he said.
Like many who struggle with addiction, Erichsen couldn’t be around the same crowds he fell in with before he went away.
“I have only ever hung out with addicts and alcoholics on the outside. I’m still trying to find a way to meet new sober people and have sober friends,” he said.
A little more than a year ago, Erichsen didn’t think he would even be getting out.
He went in front of a parole board on Oct. 19, 2019, and said it was a nerve-wracking time and he barely slept the night before.
“They only ask you three questions … I waited 10-and-a-half years to answer those questions,” he said. “Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to get paroled in that hearing … people hardly ever do their first time.”
The parole panel asked about his criminal history, his time in prison and what his future plans were if granted parole.
He thinks it was his commitment to change and preparation that resonated with the parole board. He remembers telling them exactly what he would do differently in his life and was as prepared for that meeting as he has ever been.
“Every goal in my life, I set a main goal and made action steps to achieve that goal,” Erichsen said. “At first when I got out of prison, I didn’t care what job I got. I applied at fast food restaurants.”
Through a recommendation, he was able to land a job he’d been working toward for years. He now works as a peer support specialist, working directly with people in recovery and plans to go back to school to become a certified addiction counselor.
“I called the program coordinator; I knew they were hiring, and I recommended him for the opening,” Premo said. “I think he is an excellent example of someone who is motivated, and when you have a peer that can say you can do it and has actually been there himself, it holds much more weight.
“I think it is common for people who are successful in their recovery to want to give back and share what they learned,” she said.
Erichsen spent 10 years, six months and four days behind bars and he knows he never wants to go back.
Now, nearly four years sober — his longest stretch of sobriety since he was 10 — Erichsen sees his daughter (now 14) every day and continues to adjust to everyday life the best he can.
One his biggest struggles was getting used to being in big crowds at places like the grocery store or out on the street.
“I was only really around the eight people in my pod in prison,” he said.
Going back to a bank for the first time was also a surreal feeling.
“When I opened a new bank account, I was worried that SWAT were going to come get me; it was strange,” he said.
After interviewing with a drug rehabilitation center, he started his new role Oct. 5. His employer also will be paying for schooling for him to become a school-certified addiction counselor.
“I set goals when I got released,” he said.
Simple goals: “Get a job, get an apartment and get a car.”
He said he got an apartment after convincing his landlord to take a chance on him and is working on getting a car.
He now has a great job, but that didn’t come easy.
“I applied at 34 places and had four interviews before I landed a job,” he said. “I want to enact change and help people.”