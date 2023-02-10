A former teacher at Caprock Academy has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old former student in 2022.
Adam Burke, 39, was arrested in Lakewood Jan. 29 and transported to the Mesa County Jail.
Burke primarily taught math and science at Caprock from November 2018 to June 2022, according to the arrest affidavit.
The affidavit states the Grand Junction Police Department began investigating Burke in December after receiving a “Safe-2-Tell” tip that a 16-year-old student was possibly in an inappropriate relationship with Burke, their former teacher.
Police said that sexually explicit text messages believed to be sent between Burke and the victim were found on the victim’s phone.
The affidavit states Burke and the student began exchanging “casual” text messages in October 2021. They also exchanged messages saying they “loved” and “missed” each other.
Police said the messages indicate Burke and the victim had sex on at least two occasions, one in June 2022 and one in November 2022.
Burke left Caprock at the end of last school year for a job with Kipp Colorado Schools. His employment with Kipp has been terminated, according to the district.
The affidavit states Burke and the victim continued to exchange explicit messages and messages referencing their relationship into December 2022.
Police also reviewed the victim’s journal entries, which contained references to having sex with Burke, and Burke’s relationship with the victim, the affidavit states.
The messages and journal entries also mention Burke being afraid of getting caught and stating he is “not a pedo.”
Burke has been charged with sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust, and is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond.
