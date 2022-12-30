Diane Schwenke retired as the CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce this fall after serving in that role for 33 years — but she still plans to be involved in city affairs.
Schwenke announced Thursday morning that she is running for the at-large seat on the Grand Junction City Council this spring.
“I am passionate about Grand Junction, its community and its people,” Schwenke said in her announcement. “I look forward, if elected, to promoting excellence and efficiency in city government that will make life better for our residents. That is something every citizen should expect from local government, including its leaders.”
Schwenke indicated that she has three priorities she would like to address:
■ Creating a strong business climate that will lead to opportunities for residents and generate tax dollars to fund public safety and infrastructure improvements.
■ Increasing availability and affordability of housing for everyone from teachers and police officers to elderly citizens on fixed incomes.
■ Leading efforts to become even more efficient and transparent in managing tax dollars from a policy perspective.
Schwenke often worked with Grand Junction City Council members in her more than three decades with the chamber. She also served on numerous city committees such as the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, the Parks and Recreation Master Plan Committee and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Advisory Committee.