A former deputy district attorney in Mesa County who was arrested in February and accused of inappropriately using his position appears to have started a blog examining the legal system.
“These publications are where I write about things I know with certain initial questions, investigate them and pull data together, then show you the results!” wrote Holden Chadwick, 30, on the homepage of his blog, which is titled “Much Ado About Something.”
The blog, which uses the tag line “Welcome to the most interesting blog publication this side of the penitentiary,” discusses the legal system and various related challenges. Chadwick introduces himself in one of the posts, and the blog is connected to Chadwick’s Spotify and LinkedIn pages.
“In sum, this blog publication seeks to get to the heart of why our justice system here in America seems to be lacking justice,” Chadwick wrote. “We will cover everything, from financials to political propaganda, to what type of battering ram police really should be using when they raid a residence, and the evidence and statistics behind it. No one in the justice system is safe. My writing should provoke some head-scratching, nervous blinking, occasional fits of laughter, and some deep rooted thoughts on what is right and what is wrong.”
Chadwick turned himself in to law enforcement in February after police said he used his position as a deputy district attorney to mislead officials in order to look into a potential criminal case against a friend in another jurisdiction.
Police said Chadwick was attempting to find out whether a friend from college was being investigated for using a date rape drug, and in the course of the investigation attempted to mislead investigators and his superiors in the DA’s office. He was charged with attempting to influence a public servant and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies, as well as official misconduct, a misdemeanor. He addresses the situation several times in the blog.
“I started this blog publication while I myself am a defendant (oh the irony),” Chadwick wrote. “My former employer thought it would be cool to leave me without a job or career then subsequently prosecute me.”
Chadwick started with the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office in March 2021 and was fired upon completion of the investigation.
In the blog, Chadwick expressed some reservations about his time as a prosecutor and stated he originally wanted to be a public defender. In one post from April 7 he wrote, “I decided to become a DA with the idea it would help more defendants ultimately and change the system from within (they told me I wasn’t noble enough). So suffice to say, I now am okay not working for the government.”
In an April 21 post, which is a broad overview of the justice system and how it works, Chadwick wrote, “Towards the end of my time as a prosecutor, which wasn’t long, I became more and more geared towards offering jail pleas and imposing harsh punishments. I became jaded in my job, because I saw the same people coming back after closing out cases with probation or another jail alternative. It transformed me, and not for the better. I started out to do prosecution because I wanted to help people and change the system from the inside. Well, it didn’t work out so great. Google me and you’ll see what I’m talking about.”
The blog is at times critical of the legal system and its effects on the people who it is supposed to serve.
“Many times, although understood not as a business, the State or Federal Governments profit off of the inequality that exists in these systems at the expense of regular citizens like you and me,” he wrote. “The lines between official government business and profit making ventures becomes almost indiscernible with the big advantage to the government. Where did we go wrong?”
According to the blog, additional posts have been planned with topics such as rural prosecutors, conflicts of interest, the federal government, advocacy, and marijuana.
“No one in the justice system is safe,” he wrote.
Chadwick’s blog can be found at odachum.com. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 19.