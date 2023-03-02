Holden Chadwick, a former Mesa County Deputy District Attorney accused of official misconduct, attempting to influence a public servant and tampering with physical evidence, made his initial appearance in court Wednesday.
Chadwick, 30, is accused of using his position in the District Attorney’s Office to mislead officials while looking into a Boulder case for a friend. Chadwick turned himself in to law enforcement Feb. 15.
According to the DA’s Office, Chadwick started work with the office in March 2021.
He was fired upon completion of the investigation.
Judge Michael Grattan ordered Chadwick’s $10,000 personal recognizance bond to be kept in place, and assigned the case to district court judge Valerie Robison.
According to the arrest affidavit, Chadwick reached out to the Boulder County District Attorney and Boulder County Sheriff’s offices in January regarding a potential case involving “Max Clark,” who Chadwick said was a potential witness in a hit-and-run case he was working on.
According to the arrest affidavit, Clark, who is a friend of Chadwick’s, was accused by an acquaintance of using a date rape drug.
Chadwick was trying to find out if there was a criminal investigation into Clark, the affidavit alleged.
Chadwick told a DA’s office investigator that a defense attorney in his hit-and-run case had mentioned Clark as a potential witness.
During the initial investigation, Chadwick is accused of misleading Assistant District Attorney Trish Mahre and Chief Deputy District Attorney Rich Tuttle in a meeting about the situation.
The 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Montrose is prosecuting the case.
Chadwick is due back in court March 10.
MAN SENTENCED IN SHOOTING
A man accused of being party to the shooting of a suspected drug dealer was sentenced to 22 months in prison last week.
Jacob Sears, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated motor vehicle theft, a class five felony.
A charge of complicity to attempted murder was dismissed via a plea deal.
Sears was arrested in May and accused of being party to a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 11, 2022 near Jet Court, which left one man with severe injuries.
The victim told police he had been at home when he was approached by someone he thought wanted to buy drugs.
But instead, a group of males tried to rob him, and one of them shot him when he refused.
Investigators said a DNA match for Sears was found on the inside of a Lexus SUV reported stolen in Garfield County, which police believed was used during the shooting.