A third suspect has been arrested in connection to Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and her so-far failed attempt to prove something was amiss with the 2020 presidential election.
Former Elections Manager Sandra Brown turned herself in to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office late Monday after an arrest affidavit was issued against her on felony charges of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public servant.
Those charges are similar to those included in a 13-count grand jury indictment against Peters and her chief deputy, Belinda Knisley.
In an affidavit in support of Brown’s arrest first obtained by The Daily Sentinel, a longtime investigator with the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office, James Cannon, wrote that Brown was involved from the beginning in an alleged scheme to make copies of election software during a routine “trusted build” in May 2021, and allegedly using someone else’s identity to do so.
Though previous court documents hinted at his identity, the affidavit names that person, California resident Conan James Hayes. So far, no charges have been filed against him or others cited in the affidavit, such as Garfield County resident Sherronna Bishop, but it indicates investigations are ongoing.
“Brown conspired to misrepresent the role and identity of the person — Conan Hayes — who they intended to use, and did use, to copy the hard drive by using the identity of Gerald Wood,” Cannon wrote in the affidavit.
“Brown’s actions, statements and/or inactions were a — successful — attempt to influence the public servant’s decisions and actions before and during the trusted build through Sandra’s misrepresentations,” Cannon added. “Wood no longer is a target of the investigation. The person who completed that computer services using Wood’s identity is still under investigation.”
Brown spent Monday night in a holding cell at the Mesa County Jail, and was released on a personal recognizance bond Tuesday evening on what happened to be her 45th birthday.
A RECORDED CONVERSATIONAccording to the affidavit, Brown was working with Peters and Knisley from the very beginning. Cannon cites a conversation on April 23, 2021, a month before the trusted build, that was secretly recorded by someone in attendance.
That conversation involved Peters, Knisley, Brown, Bishop and a couple of elections workers, Director of Elections Brandi Bantz and Elections Manager Stephanie Wenholz, who were soon asked to leave the meeting. Brown, however, remained. The conversation also included Douglas G. Frank, an Ohio man who has been deeply involved in failed efforts to show election fraud nationally, and attorney Maurice Emmer, a failed 2019 candidate for Aspen mayor and an outspoken believer in election fraud.
At the meeting, which was allegedly held in Peters’ office, the group discussed making copies of the election equipment.
The recording shows that Peters had asked Frank if he could open the voting machines, but Frank said it is “against the law because you signed a contract,” with Dominion Voting Systems, according to the affidavit. Bishop allegedly raised the idea of the May trusted build, saying, “On May 26-27, when they come, what’s the plan?”
The affidavit says that Bishop used her own credit card to make hotel reservations in Grand Junction for Hayes for May 22-26, 2021, and that cell tower and airline flight records show that Hayes was in Mesa County during that period.
Hayes allegedly flew out of Grand Junction Regional Airport on May 26, 2021, and the following day county records show that Peters and Brown shipped a package, at county expense, to Hayes’ address in Agoura Hills, California. The contents of that package are unknown.
A day before Bishop made those reservations in early May 2021, Knisley summoned Wood to her office after he had undergone a criminal history background check, allegedly to employ him in Peters’ office as an administrative assistant, a job to which he was never hired.
Instead, Wood was told he wouldn’t be hired, and Knisley asked him for the county identification card and access card he was issued.
BISHOP INVESTIGATED
While Bishop, a former campaign manager for now U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, was one of the targets of an FBI search warrant last year in relation to the case, no charges have yet been filed against her. Hayes, who also hasn’t been charged, is a former top Hawaiian pro surfer who reportedly has been involved in the unfounded claims of election fraud nationwide.
Authorities first became aware that images of election computer hard drives were taken when secure passwords to that equipment appeared in an election fraud conspiracy theory social media posting last summer, days before the images were presented at a South Dakota event hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a staunch supporter that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
Peters and Bishop attended that event.
The affidavit also alleges that Brown aided Peters and Knisley in turning off surveillance cameras in secure areas of the elections division. It includes video images of her taking pictures of those cameras and election equipment. That despite a posted sign saying that recording devices are not allowed in such areas.
The affidavit also indicates that Knisley now is cooperating with investigators, telling them that Peters had instructed her to lie to county human resources officials about Wood.
“Knisley stated that Peters confided in Knisley that they needed to protect the identity of the person who was actually coming in, instead of Gerald Wood, and this was the reason for turning off the cameras,” Cannon wrote in the affidavit.
“Knisley never notified the SOS (Secretary of State’s Office) after she found out about the mystery consultant — Conan Hayes,” Cannon adds. “Knisley doesn’t think she informed Sandra of this either, but Knisley knew Sandra was going to be in the room during the build. Knisley confirmed that Brown would have known that Wood was not actually an employee, that Brown knew she did not have an administrative assistant, and that Wood did not work at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.”
Together, the two felony charges filed against Brown carry a maximum penalty of more than 7 years in jail and a $600,000 fine. She was fired by the county late last year.
Peters and Knisley, who now is on unpaid administrative leave, also are facing charges of conspiracy, identity theft and official misconduct in office. Like Brown, they are barred under a restraining order from having any contact with each other or anyone else in the clerk’s office.
District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said Tuesday that he decided not to use the grand jury process in the charges against Brown, in part, because that jury has already indicated its stance on the case, and Brown is a lesser suspect in the case.
“The judge (Valerie Robison) set the bond for $15,000 cash only,” Rubinstein said. “For understandable reasons, however, given her cooperation of turning herself in and willingness to acknowledge the restraining order, I believe a PR bond to be appropriate at this time.”
Brown was named in relation to an investigation by Rubinstein’s office in May as the election worker who was responsible for unintentionally introducing errors into election computer logs during the 2020 presidential and 2021 city elections when she rejected and deleted already counted ballots as a way of clearing a computer glitch, an action that Peters and her supporters falsely claimed was evidence that fraud had occurred.
Knisley also faces related burglary and cybercrime charges, while Peters also faces related contempt and obstruction charges. Peters, who has already been removed as the county’s designated election official, also faces related ethics and campaign finance allegations.
Peters, whose term expires in January but continues to earn her $93,000-a-year salary, recently lost her bid to become the GOP nominee for Secretary of State, and has since been claiming, without evidence, that her election results, too, were fraudulent.