Colorado Mesa could have its next football coach hired by Saturday night, with a couple of the five finalists very familiar names in the Grand Valley.
Miles Kochevar, a standout athlete at Fruita Monument High School and later at Colorado State University, is one of five finalists to replace Tremaine Jackson, who resigned earlier this month after two seasons to become the head coach at Valdosta State (Georgia).
Kochevar is currently the defensive coordinator at RMAC rival CSU-Pueblo and has built a reputation as an outstanding young coach.
Darrin Chiaverini, the former offensive coordinator at the University of Colorado, was a finalist, Robin Brown, the CMU Foundation CEO and chair of the search committee, confirmed Wednesday morning to The Daily Sentinel. Later in the day, Chiaverini withdrew his name from consideration. Sources said Chiaverini, who was fired as CU’s offensive coordinator in late November, has been approached about NFL coaching positions.
That Chiaverini applied was a coup for Colorado Mesa, but name recognition aside, Brown said each candidate is highly qualified and the goal is to find the right long-term fit for the program.
“I want to stress that we have a couple of priorities in the person that we’re looking for, but someone that’s going to stay is important to us. ... We are very committed to finding someone who wants to be here for a long time,” Brown said. “We need the stability for our program. We have students, we have football players that this will be their third coach in four years and I think that’s President (John) Marshall’s focus.
“I think those kids feel a little beat up and they’d like some continuity in their program.”
Jeromy McDowell, who was a CMU assistant from 2014-17, the final two years as offensive coordinator, will be back on the Western Slope to interview. McDowell ran the offense in CMU’s most recent appearance in the NCAA Division II playoffs, in 2016.
Two more men with extensive Division I coaching experience, David Schramm, a former assistant coach at Utah State and Weber State, and Oliver Soukup, the assistant head coach at New Mexico State, are also coming for in-person interviews.
Brown is waiting for permission from the fifth candidate, another coach in the RMAC, to release that he is a finalist.
The search committee conducted Zoom calls with 10 candidates Monday and Tuesday and then debated on who to bring to campus. CMU received about 100 applications for the position, which has a posted salary range of $100,000-125,000.
“The committee had very robust and great discussions and really, all of our candidates have very different strengths,” Brown said. “Every time we tried to cut someone, we just felt like we were cutting someone with good potential. We were trying to get it to four and just couldn’t do it.”
Brown said the search committee believed all of the finalists were worth bringing to campus for face-to-face interviews with not only the committee, but Marshall, CMU’s athletic staff, and former and current players.
They’ll be on campus during a busy athletic weekend, with the wrestling team’s annual “Battle in Brownson” tonight against CSU-Pueblo and the basketball teams hosting rivals Fort Lewis and Western Colorado on Friday and Saturday. Saturday is billed as “Blizzard in Brownson,” with fans asked to participate in a white-out night.
During the Zoom interviews, each candidate was asked specifically about his desire to build a program in Grand Junction for the long run.
“People are kind of honest, (saying) I want to be there and build a program and ultimately do hope for a better opportunity down the road,” Brown said. “Some have been very open about the fact that they’ve come from DI backgrounds and have moved their families, most of them have young kids, and coaches say, I want my kids to go to the same school and we want to stabilize our family for some amount of time. We have guys at the end of their careers and this is their last job and they’ll retire from this if given the opportunity.
“… The truth is, if anyone builds a really, really strong program at CMU, they’re going to get offers. I think we know that … again, the thing about having all their kids go through one school resonates; those that are from here, coming back to be near family, that resonates.”