Judge Timbreza cited in DUI crash

Former District Judge Lance Timbreza was publicly censured Monday because of improper advances he made to a younger male attorney in 2022, a ruling from a special tribunal of the Colorado Supreme Court read.

 CHRISTOPHER TOMLINSON/The Daily Sentinel

A special tribunal of the Colorado Supreme Court publicly censured former District Court Judge Lance Timbreza on Monday, and ordered him to pay $20,658 in attorney fees and court costs.

Timbreza, who suddenly resigned from the bench last fall without explanation, was censured because of improper advances he made to a younger male attorney while attending a Colorado Bar Association conference in June 2022, the ruling says.

