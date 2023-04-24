A special tribunal of the Colorado Supreme Court publicly censured former District Court Judge Lance Timbreza on Monday, and ordered him to pay $20,658 in attorney fees and court costs.
Timbreza, who suddenly resigned from the bench last fall without explanation, was censured because of improper advances he made to a younger male attorney while attending a Colorado Bar Association conference in June 2022, the ruling says.
On the first night of that event, the former judge got intoxicated and started making advances to an unidentified attorney he had just met. While the attorney said he didn't welcome Timbreza's advances — and was "nervous" about them — he did not physically stop the former judge nor tell him no.
"During the gathering, former Judge Timbreza (a gay male) privately made repeated sexual propositions to Attorney 1 (also a gay male), which included requests that they leave the gathering to go to Attorney 1's condo/hotel room by themselves," the seven appellate judges wrote in the unanimous ruling.
"Several witnesses reported that Attorney 1 appeared comfortable with former Judge Timbreza initially," it added. "But as former Judge Timbreza became more intoxicated, Attorney 1 appears uncomfortable and tense while talking to former Judge Timbreza."
In an interview, Timbreza told The Daily Sentinel he was sorry about the entire matter, but pleased it now is behind him.
He said he regrets that his time on the bench ended as it did, but added that it had nothing to do with his performance as a judge.
"I'm sorry. What came to the end of my judgeship didn't derive directly out of the work that I was doing for Mesa County," he said. "I'm incredibly disappointed and relieved that this is finally behind me, and I look forward to picking up the pieces and moving forward."
All seven justices had recused themselves in the ruling, turning the matter over to a special tribunal, which was made up of seven Court of Appeals judges. Under the Colorado Rules of Judicial Discipline, the justices are required to do so with reason, and seven random appellate judges are chosen by the Judicial Branch administrator, provided that none of them have faced discipline in the past.
Those appellate judges were David Furman, Craig Welling, Lino Lipinsky, Neeti Pawar, David Yun, Timothy Schutz and Katharine Lum.
The ruling does not indicate which of five reasons the justices used to recuse themselves. Those reasons include such things as a justice or a member of their staff or family being a complainant or material witness of a disciplinary proceeding. It is unknown if any of that was the case.
Later that June evening, the ruling says Timbreza entered the attorney's hotel room, but what occurred there is unknown.
"Attorney 1 has been emotional when discussing this case and has been unwilling or unable to disclose what happened in the hotel room," the ruling says. "Former Judge Timbreza claims that he laid in bed with Attorney 1 and fell asleep for approximately four hours before leaving early the next morning."
Still, Timbreza told the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline, which investigated the matter, that he believed his advances were welcomed at the time, but now realizes they were not.
"Former Judge Timbreza acknowledges that due to his alcohol consumption on the night in question, his judgment and his ability to objectively perceive events were compromised," the ruling reads. "In light of the investigation in this case, he sees now that his propositions were not welcome and that his conduct was inappropriate."
PAST PROBLEMS
This isn't the first time Timbreza has been publicly censured.
In 2019, the high court censured him and placed him on a 28-day unpaid suspension for driving while impaired by alcohol.
"In that case, 'according to witnesses and the arresting officer's report, former Judge Timbreza consumed several glasses of wine at a vineyard and, after leaving the vineyard, drank more wine at a poolside party,'" the ruling says.
"Upon leaving the poolside party, former Judge Timbreza crashed his vehicle into roadside trees and bushes to avoid a collision with another vehicle," it adds. "He subsequently refused to take a blood alcohol test."
Timbreza was charged in 2019 in Mesa County court with DUI and careless driving, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of DWAI (driving while under the influence of alcohol). He was given the minimum sentence of two days of suspended jail time if he successfully completed a year of unsupervised probation, ordered to complete 36 hours of public service and pay a $200 fine.
The ruling also says that Timbreza's judicial disciplinary history shows that he received a private censure, but provides little details other than saying it was for "delay in the performance of his judicial duties."
The former judge, however, told the Sentinel it was related to a case during the pandemic, one that dealt with COVID-19. He said he was censured because it took him three months to rule on that case, and the judicial discipline commission thought that was too long.
"I had reasons and rationale why it was taking that time," he said. "It was a case that had interesting COVID issues. My constant thing was getting orders out faster, that was always a difficult thing. I'd rather get it right than having go up on appeal and have it reversed a year later."
In his 2018 judicial review, done after his first two years on the bench when he first faced a voter-retention vote, says a high volume of criminal cases resulted in below average scores for issuing prompt rulings. Regardless, the 21st Judicial District Commission on Judicial Performance voted 9-0 to recommend he be retained. Such retention reviews only issue one of two results, retention or not.
For now, Timbreza's license to practice law is valid, though the former judge told the Sentinel he has no intention at this time of practicing law. He said that "there's an on-going attorney disciplinary proceeding" going on now, but declined to provide specifics. An online state database of attorney licenses list no pending or past disciplinary action against him.
Timbreza, who still lives in town and says he plans to remain here “because it is home,” has since been replaced by District Judge Jeremy Chaffin.