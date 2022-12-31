Former Grand Junction Police officer Cody Kennedy announced his bid for the open City Council District A seat Friday.
Kennedy, a 17-year GJPD veteran who retired from the department in March 2022, said his experiences as a real estate investor and police officer qualify him to be on council.
“I love serving our community,” Kennedy said in a press release. “I have learned to really listen to people when considering a problem, rather than deciding ahead of time that my experience or knowledge will give me the right answer. As a detective, I consistently approached cases with curiosity and an open mind and I truly believe that approach will serve our community well if I’m given the honor to have a seat on the Grand Junction City Council.”
Kennedy said his priorities while on council will be balancing the city’s finances with the needs of its citizens, addressing affordable housing through infill development, supporting the police department and partnering with other area organizations to address homelessness.
Kennedy has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business from Colorado State University, and has worked with Mesa County Crimestoppers, the Latino Coalition for Community Leadership and the Grand Valley Resettlement Program during his time in Grand Junction.
District A’s City Council seat was recently vacated by Rick Taggart, who was elected to House District 55.