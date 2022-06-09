A man has been arrested and charged with murdering his elderly mother in connection with a 2018 missing persons case.
Sylvia Frens, 82, was reported missing in May, 2019. Her remains were found in the backyard of her former residence in April, 2022.
Frens’ son, Richard Vandervelde, 54, was arrested in Pinellas County, Florida, on May 19 and extradited to the Mesa County Jail. He has been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a dead body, crimes against at-risk adults, identity theft, theft, motor vehicle theft and abuse of a corpse.
The case was first brought to the attention of the Grand Junction Police Department on May 29, 2018 when Frens was reported missing by her daughter, Sharon Vandervelde, according to the arrest affidavit.
Sharon told police she had last spoken with her mother Feb. 13 of that year.
According to the affidavit, Richard lived with Frens at that time.
Sharon told police she had gone to the residence April 23, and in the first week of May, and was met outside by Richard both times.
Richard told Sharon their mother had gone to California with an unknown friend to attend a funeral.
Before this, Sharon told police, she had not seen or heard from Richard in about 12 to 15 years.
On May 29, when Frens was reported missing, Sharon told police she had been trying to contact both Frens and Richard but neither was answering.
GJPD officers responded to the residence, near North Avenue and 28 1/4 Road, and found a notice from the city of Grand Junction stating the homeowner was late on their utility bill.
Officers also found all the doors were locked and one window was open enough that someone could crawl through it, according to the affidavit.
Sharon asked officers to go into the house, where they found notes appearing to have been written by Richard to his mother saying he had gone to Denver for a job, and indicating there may have been some kind of disagreement between the two.
Frens was entered into the National Crime Information Center and Colorado Crime Information Center as missing May 30, 2018.
The GJPD detectives conducted a search warrant on the residence May 31, 2018.
In a bedroom near the front door, detectives smelled a “distinct foul odor” and found a brownish stain covering most of the closet floor, which had been covered by a newer piece of carpet, as well as some type of spatter on the closet walls, the affidavit states.
The GJPD forensic department found the spatter was consistent with marks made by insects such as flies. The stain was tested for blood and came back negative, but DNA results found the matter likely came from Frens and an unknown male contributor.
A piece of carpet padding found on the sub floor did test positive for blood, but the sample was too degraded to take DNA.
According to the affidavit, the piece of flooring containing the carpet padding has been sent to Texas for further testing, the results of which are pending.
The GJPD then obtained Frens’ financial records, according to the affidavit, and found her debit card was being used at ATM locations around the country. Security footage showed Richard was the one using the card.
Police also found Richard had pawned a laptop computer that seemed to belong to his mother April 23, 2018.
ARRESTED IN MISSOURI
June 5, 2018, Richard was contacted by police in Colombia, Missouri while driving his mother’s car, and gave police a Colorado driver’s license with the name “George Williams.” He was taken into custody, but the jail declined to hold him on the traffic charges.
A search of the car turned up Frens’ debit card, Richard’s debit card, $5,900 in cash and two cellphones.
Richard agreed to be interviewed by GJPD officers, who flew to Missouri to talk to him.
In the interview, Richard told officers about his parents were getting divorced, and described himself as a “mommy’s boy.”
Richard also told police his mother had left for California in early April, but did not know where. He said he left for Denver May 2, 2018.
During the interview, Richard told officers that although he agreed the use of the card looked suspicious, but said his use of Frens’ debit card was authorized by her, and that the computer he had pawned belonged to him.
Richard ended up taking out just more than $11,200 using the card, according to the affidavit, as well as spending just over $800 in various transactions at Wal-mart.
Detectives asked Richard if he had killed his mother and he said no. Part of his denial included that he had had hip surgery in January.
Richard said he wanted to contact his mother and if he heard from her he would let the police know.
A search of Frens’ phone records found there were no calls between Feb. 17 and May 30, 2018, but the phone’s location history showed travel from Grand Junction to Memphis, then to Sacramento, then to Seattle.
The phone’s travel pattern matched FedEx flights from Grand Junction to Memphis and from Memphis to Sacramento, according to the affidavit.
A search of one of the phones found with Richard in Frens’ car found Feb. 12, 2018, revealed internet searches for “Map of desolate places in Colorado” and “least traveled areas near grand junction co.”
A day later, the phone contained searches for “knocking someone out with a blow to the head,” “knocking someone unconscious,” “how to knock someone out without killing them,” how to knock someone unconscious safely for a long time,” “5 ways to knock someone out in under 10 seconds,” “how to knock someone out quickly and quietly,” and an article about knockout drugs.
March 12, 2018, the phone contained searches for desolate places near Grand Junction and campgrounds.
March 23, 2018, the phone contained searches for getting rid of dead animal smell.
FOUR YEARS LATER
The investigation has been active since May 29, 2018, and since then Frens has not made contact with any family or friends, according to the affidavit.
Police said Richard’s statement about Frens leaving for California is not supported by any evidence.
“Based on the totality of evidence obtained throughout this investigation, the evidence has led to the inevitable conclusion that Sylvia Frens is deceased,” the affidavit states.
In March, 2022, detectives used an alias to have “undercover” phone calls with Richard, who in several of the calls indicated his mother was deceased.
Richard said his mother had died about four years prior, right before his hip situation.
Detectives also identified Richard’s son, now in his 20s, who told police he hadn’t had any contact with Richard since he was four years old and agreed to provide a DNA swab.
Also in March, 2022, GJPD detectives spoke with the current owner of Frens’ residence and told them GJPD would like to have cadaver dogs check out the property.
The current homeowner called police April, 26, 2022 and told them he had discovered a manhole cover in the yard while doing yardwork.
Police found a black trash bag blocking most of the entrance to the manhole, according to the affidavit.
The GJPD crime lab processed the scene and found the trash bag was pulled over the end of a rolled-up piece of carpet, which the Mesa County Coroner’s Office confirmed contained human remains.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation found the remains were consistent with Frens’ DNA profile.
The autopsy found Frens died from blunt force head trauma, with the possibility of strangulation, and the manner of death was homicide.
GJPD found Richard had associated addresses in Las Vegas and Florida. After speaking with the occupant of his most recent listed address, in Citrus County, Florida, police located Richard in Pinellas County, in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area.
Vandervelde made his initial court appearance Wednesday and is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.