A former National Park Service employee at Colorado National Monument has been named superintendent of Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota.
Michelle Wheatley, a 21-year Park Service veteran who once served as chief of interpretation at Colorado National Monument and also as an acting superintendent there, assumed her new role in mid-March.
Wheatley most recently was serving as superintendent of Jewel Cave National Monument, also in South Dakota.
“Michelle has an extensive and successful background working with park gateway communities, partner organizations, tribal leaders, tourism partners and managing large scale national special events,” Bert Frost, a National Park Service regional director, said in a news release.
“She has proven herself to be an accomplished leader intently focused on helping the American people find deeper meaning and connections with their national parks. Michelle is sure to add tremendous value as superintendent of Mount Rushmore.”
Wheatley, in the release, called it an honor to be selected as superintendent at Mount Rushmore.
“I look forward to working closely with park staff, partners and engaging with community members to protect the incredible resources and tell the many stories Mount Rushmore has to offer.”
Mount Rushmore was visited by more than 2 million people last year.
Wheatley has longtime ties to Colorado.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in recreation and business administration at Colorado State University, and later received a graduate certificate from CSU’s Division of Continuing Education.
She began her public service career as a seasonal employee with the U.S. Forest Service and worked as the outdoor education and science coordinator for the YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park, and as environmental compliance and safety program assistant for the city of Colorado Springs Environmental Services Division.
In the Park Service, she also has served as superintendent of Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument in Colorado, acting superintendent at Grant Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site in Montana and at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota, and in a variety of visitor service positions in Yellowstone and Rocky Mountain national parks.
Wheatley is facing an immediate challenge in her new job thanks to wildfires outside Mount Rushmore that forced the site to close this week; she couldn’t be reached Tuesday for comment.
Grand Junction resident Bruce Noble, retired from the Park Service after serving most recently as superintendent of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area near Gunnison, said in an email Tuesday, “I had the pleasure of working closely with Michelle Wheatley when she was first hired at Colorado National Monument and when she was superintendent at Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. She has always been a very high-level performer and I am extremely pleased to see her advance her National Park Service career with this new assignment at Mount Rushmore.”
Wheatley lives with her husband, Hal, in Custer, S.D.