Mesa County has come together in more ways than one to get through the past year.
“It takes numbers and numbers of volunteers to pull this off and we’ve got people lined up,” a thankful Jeff Kuhr, Mesa County Public Health executive director, said at last week’s COVID-19 news conference where he opened the county’s large scale vaccination clinic. “I want to thank the volunteers who will be helping us in the months ahead.”
Two of those volunteers helping out include Bethany Hoffman and her husband, David.
Hoffman worked as a nurse in the valley for many years before retiring about eight years ago. Now she’s returned to the field to help administer vaccines.
“I want to be part of helping end the pandemic,” Hoffman said.
A retired nursing instructor at Colorado Mesa University, Hoffman is one of several retired members of the community, particularly retired members of the medical community, who have stepped up to help Mesa County through the pandemic.
“We have more volunteers than we ever thought we would get,” said Allison Sanchez, clinic program manager with Mesa County Public Health. “What we are seeing is that they just want to be part of making the community normal again.”
To administer vaccines, volunteers have to have experience as a registered nurse or above.
Some of them, like Hoffman, have given thousands of injections over the course of their career. None, however, have been quite like the COVID vaccine.
“I never imagined anything like this during my career and it’s pretty amazing to me that we even have a vaccine since the virus was just discovered,” she said. “I really just want to contribute. I have the opportunity to improve the health of our community with the vaccine.”
Hoffman’s mother was a nurse and her daughter and son-in-law are as well.
Currently 20 volunteers are working at a time at the Grand Junction Convention Center, inoculating people in the first phase of the state’s vaccines distribution plan. The county estimates it is 38% through Phase 1. Phase 2 is scheduled to begin this spring with Phase 3 expected by the summer or earlier.
Hoffman plans to volunteer until it’s over.
Volunteers work either full or half days once a week. They can help out inoculating, navigating or observing patients, among other roles, supporting the county as it moves forward with vaccines.
David Hoffman volunteers in more of an administrative role, helping out vaccine patients with directions, paperwork and any other questions they might have.
“It just seems like the right thing to do,” he said. “We are at a place, like many retirees are, where we can give back.”
Sally Krum, 72, a retired archeologist also volunteers as a navigator for Mesa County Public Health. She said she was slightly apprehensive to join as a public health volunteer but has been very impressed with the whole operation.
“They are so good there. You are rarely within six feet of anyone,” she said. “A friend of mine got involved and I said sign me up. I’m just tired of people dying and want to help more get their vaccine.”