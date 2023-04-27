Fired Elections Manager Sandra Brown was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail and two years of probation Wednesday for the role she played in helping former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters in her attempts to prove something was amiss with the 2020 presidential and 2021 city elections.
She also is to pay a $2,000 fine and serve 100 hours of community service, which she must do within a year.
In handing down that sentence, District Judge Matthew Barrett reprimanded Brown for failing to uphold her oath of office, saying she placed keeping her job over actually doing it.
Before she was sentenced, Brown’s attorney, Shannon Roy, told Barrett that Brown had to do the things she did because Peters would have fired her.
“It was leadership by fear,” Roy said. “If you didn’t do what Ms. Peters said, you did not have a job the next day.”
Regardless, Barrett said Brown had a duty to report what Peters was doing, but failed to do so. Her lack of action contributed to some people losing faith in the nation’s elections, giving Mesa County a black eye worldwide and needlessly costing its taxpayers time and money.
“You were an absolute active participant, and not in a small way,” Barrett said. “It was your choice not to walk away. History is full of people who stood by and took orders. Those types of behaviors lead to the end of countries.”
Brown was fired in December 2021 while Peters and her then deputy, Belinda Knisley, were still under investigation by state and federal law enforcement for allegedly tampering with election equipment.
Brown’s sentence was the result of a deal with prosecutors that left her pleading guilty to one felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct.
Like Knisley, who also entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors for similar charges against her, also calls for Brown to testify against Peters and anyone else who may face charges related to the case.
Initially, Brown also was charged with conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, a class 6 felony punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $100,000 fine, but that charge was reduced to the misdemeanor.
Still, Brown could have faced as much as 7½ years in jail and subject to a maximum fine of $600,000. Her jail time could have been higher — to as much as 12 years — if aggravating factors were proven.
Similarly, Knisley pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of trespass, official misconduct and violation of duty. She was initially charged with five felony counts and two misdemeanors, which together carried a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison and $2 million in fines.
And, like Brown, if Knisley fails to testify against Peters, all of those charges could be reinstated, and her plea deal would be vacated, said Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein.
In December, Brown told the court that she said she was acting under direct orders from Peters, adding that she knew something was amiss but didn’t speak up.
“My job was to protect the integrity of the elections, and there were steps that I could have taken,” she told Barrett at the time. “There were things going on that I should have questioned and didn’t.”
According to court filings and statements from prosecutors, Brown was central in Peters’ scheme to make copies of election computer hard drives, including the clerk’s use of someone else to help do it. Prosecutors believe that person to be election denier Conan Hayes of California, who allegedly used the name of a Fruita man, Gerald Wood, whose identity Peters is accused of stealing.
One of three “reports” issued by Peters based on information obtained from her own election computers concluded, falsely, that some ballots were not counted in both the 2020 and 2021 elections by the Dominion System software the county uses. But an investigation by prosecution investigators showed that it was Brown who made errors in both elections when those ballots were being counted.
Peters faces seven felony counts of attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and identity theft. She also faces three misdemeanor charges of official misconduct, violation of duty and failure to comply with requirements of the Colorado Secretary of State.
If convicted on all charges, and if they run consecutively, Peters faces a maximum penalty of 28 years in jail and $2.7 million in fines. She is set to go to trial in October.
In a related case, Peters was found guilty in March of obstruction of government operations when law enforcement tried to execute a search warrant to obtain an iPad Peters allegedly used to record court proceeding in another case Knisley faced. She also was acquitted on charges of obstructing law enforcement in relation to that seizure.
For that conviction, Peters was sentenced to four months of home detention, ordered to wear an ankle monitor, complete 120 hours of community service and pay a $750 fine. Peters’ sentence was stayed pending appeal.
That case stems from Peters allegedly using that iPad to record a court proceeding for Knisley against strict court rules, and faces contempt of court charges as a result. That case is to be heard on May 5.