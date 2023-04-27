Peters, Brown, Knisely

Tina Peters, Sandra Brown and Belinda Knisely

Fired Elections Manager Sandra Brown was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail and two years of probation Wednesday for the role she played in helping former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters in her attempts to prove something was amiss with the 2020 presidential and 2021 city elections.

She also is to pay a $2,000 fine and serve 100 hours of community service, which she must do within a year.

