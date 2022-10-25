Rocky Mountain Health Plans sprang to life more than 40 years as the brainchild, in part, of a Grand Junction dermatologist, Dr. Charles Wilson.
Wilson, who died Oct. 8 at 90, was among a group of Grand Junction physicians that aimed to make health care more accessible to residents, especially those dependent on Medicare and Medicaid.
The organization that eventually became Rocky Mountain HMO and is now known as Rocky Mountain Health Plans was conceived during otherwise casual lunches at Bookcliff Country Club and Wilson gave it a feature that set it aside from similar organizations.
Those weekly lunches of what was known as the Marching and Chowder Society were originally intended for physicians to discuss interesting case studies, said Dr. Gilbert Madison, a longtime friend and associate of Wilson.
Madison, who described himself as the last remaining founder of Rocky Mountain Health Plans after Wilson's death, said he didn't remember how the society's colorful name came to be.
Wilson's interest and involvement, however, remain crystal clear.
One of Wilson's goals was to have participating physicians not merely discuss cases, but to measure their performance against that of others in the organization as part of an effort to control medical costs, Madison said.
The peer-review feature of Rocky Mountain provided financial rewards for physicians who controlled costs and penalized those who didn't.
"The physicians would, in essence, police themselves," said Mike Weber, the longtime president of the health-care organization.
Whether the original idea was Wilson's or the brainchild of a committee, Weber said Wilson was "very active in the peer-review aspects of the health plan," developing protocols and different approaches to cost control.
Wilson "used to think outside the box and was a very creative guy," Weber said.
The idea of tying financial rewards and penalties to how physicians were paid by the insurer was novel and not always met with enthusiasm, Wilson's wife of 62 years, Marj, said. (Marj is CQ)
That aspect of the organization was known in some quarters as "Charlie's Reign of Terror," Marj Wilson said.
His interest on clamping down on costs might have sprung from Wilson's own youth in a rural area near Cañon City, Marj Wilson said.
Wilson contracted polio at a young age and saw how his family had to deal with his medical bills.
That experience lay behind his interest in controlling medical costs in the Grand Valley, Marj Wilson said.
Wilson, who earned a bachelor's degree in pharmacy and his medical degree from the University of Colorado, eventually served as chief of staff and later director of medical education at St. Mary's Hospital. He also taught at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.
Though he was an avid horseman and angler, he wore leg braces made necessary by his childhood bout with polio throughout his life.
The braces had their advantages, he once commented to Madison while the pair was confronted by a snarling dog as they approached a North Avenue restaurant.
That dog, Madison remembered saying, could tear up their legs.
"Not mine," he remembered Wilson responding.
In addition to his wife, Wilson is survived by a daughter and son and their families.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ouray Public Library, P.O. Box 625, Ouray 81427.