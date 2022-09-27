It was all laid out: the training schedule, the pills, the injections. It would have been easy.
It could not have been harder.
Scott Mercier was a member of the U.S. Postal Service Professional Cycling Team racing in Europe in 1997 when that training schedule and baggie of performance enhancing pills and liquid-filled vials came his way, and he had to decide what to do with them.
“I needed to decide who I was, and who I was willing to be, or not be,” Mercier wrote in the prologue to his book “Win True: How You Win Matters on and Off the Bike.”
Mercier will be featured at an author event at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the Community Room at Mesa County Libraries’ Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St. The event is co-hosted by the library and Out West Books.
Mercier will talk about his book, about decision-making with integrity and about the differences between an elite athlete and an excellent athlete.
“There are some things that Olympic athletes do that others don’t,” said Mercier, who competed in cycling at the 1992 Summer Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain.
Some of that has to do with how much punishing training they are willing to take, and some has to do with decision making and ethics, he said.
Training, decisions and integrity all factor highly in “Win True,” but it’s also a sports book filled with stories from Mercier’s childhood to adulthood. He wrote about growing up in Telluride and the skateboard accident when he was 12 that severely injured a knee and leg, but also resulted him spending hours on a bike as he healed.
He wrote about his start in racing, his pursuit of the sport after college and the races themselves in the U.S. and Europe. He wrote about his life after cycling, after deciding against pills or injections.
He wrote about Lance Armstrong, George Hincapie and Chris Carmichael and other athletes who were mega stars in the cycling world. He wrote about financial losses and unrealized dreams that he likely incurred by choosing not to use performance enhancers.
Mercier, who lives in Basalt, was a Grand Junction resident for 17 years and wrote a cycling column for The Daily Sentinel for a time.
At the suggestion of publisher Jay Seaton, Mercier decided to write a book with the help of Laurena Mayne Davis, an author, Colorado Mesa University lecturer and former Sentinel managing editor.
Davis interviewed Mercier, then transcribed those interviews that they both then edited for the book. “When you read the book, it sounds like I’m talking,” Mercier said.
It wasn’t a hurried process and occurred over years, and in the meantime, Mercier took on some speaking engagements. A financial conference led to speaking to U.S. Army cadets at West Point — “I think your sports story about integrity and choices should resonate well,” he was told by the West Point adjunct professor who invited him to speak.
That was six years ago, and Mercier has been asked back several times since. He has received and accepted invitations to speak at the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and elsewhere, he said.
Similar to positive reactions he received from cadets, his book in February garnered positive responses from former cycling teammates and readers. But the most rewarding response came from someone closer.
“My teenage son decided to read it without any encouragement from his mom and me,” Mercier said.
Then his son, Marius, sat down with Mercier to ask questions, to talk about the life decisions and choices Mercier wrote about in the book, made by a young man in professional cycling in Europe or backpacking in Asia or as a former pro cyclist watching the impact doping and scandal had on his beloved sport.
“That was more meaningful to me than anything. That my son had read it and was thinking about it,” Mercier said.
“What I hope that (readers) take away from the book is that when you start making decisions based on your integrity it seems hard and overwhelming, but they get easier and easier,” he said.
A person’s ethics are “one of the few things in life that we have absolute control over,” Mercier said. “Your integrity … has tremendous value and you should protect it.”
That doesn’t mean that life is dull, however. “It can be fun journey, too,” he said. In fact, “you can mess up and still have a good outcome and lead a life of integrity.”
“I don’t have all the answers, but I think it’s a good exercise to ask yourself, when faced with an obvious shortcut, a cheat: Will you be proud not only of your achievement, but also of how you won it?” Mercier wrote in “Win True.”
“Because how you win follows you for life.”