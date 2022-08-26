Matt Lewis is back with Mesa County. He just won’t have a badge this time around.
The Board of Mesa County Commissioners announced Friday that the former Mesa County Sheriff has been hired as the new director of the Criminal Justice Services Department (CJSD).
Lewis worked at the Mesa County Sheriff's Office for 25 years including being elected to two terms as Mesa County Sheriff.
He announced that he was leaving his sheriff position back in June 2021 and taking a job at Community Hospital as its director of safety and security.
In a news release announcing his return to Mesa County, Lewis said the return makes sense.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to return to public safety and serve the people of Mesa County. This is where I dedicated so many years of my life," Lewis said. "Mesa County has been an innovator in public safety, and it's an honor to continue working with them."
Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland agreed.
"Mesa County is blessed to have Matt leading our Criminal Justice Services Division,” Rowland said in the release. "Not only does he bring decades of experience in the criminal justice system, he has a long history of building teams and growing leaders and is a great collaborator.”
At that time, with his last day with the Sheriff’s Office Aug. 6, 2021, he told The Daily Sentinel that his departure was entirely personal and not related to any health or professional issues.
In Lewis' new position as CJSD director, he will work with the other public safety agencies, county commissioners, other county departments, and community partners to efficiently address public safety needs and services, the news release said.
He is scheduled to start the new job on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Lewis began his law enforcement career as a detentions deputy at the Mesa County Jail, later becoming an investigator with the Drug Task Force, and then a sergeant overseeing various divisions, including the professional standards unit, the property crimes unit and the complex crimes unit.
He was first elected sheriff in 2014.
In the Daily Sentinel article in June 2021, Lewis explained his thinking on moving over to Community Hospital.
“Twenty-five years ago when I started there, never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be leading the organization someday,” the 46-year-old Lewis said. “I’m too young to retire, but I wanted to stay in Grand Junction. The timing is always difficult of when to leave, and I’m firmly convinced there isn’t one. You just have to pull the pin and figure out when it works.”
When Lewis left the sheriff position, Todd Rowell was appointed from undersheriff to sheriff. He recently won the Republican primary in a race against and will now be facing Bruce Lohmiller, of the Green Party, in November’s general election.