A former executive officer of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe in Ignacio, Colorado has been sentenced to federal prison for sex assault on a child.
In a news release this week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that McKean Walton, 52, was sentenced to 13 1/2 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, and a $5,000 special assessment.
Walton resigned from his Southern Ute Indian Tribe position in September 2020, following his arrest.
According to the stipulated facts contained in the plea agreement, Walton sexually assaulted a 12-year-old child in his care on multiple occasions in fall of 2010 and summer of 2011.
Walton committed the sexual assaults by using force, while in the living room of a home on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation, the news release said. Walton pleaded guilty on July 30.
“Our office will enforce the law against all offenders, no matter what position of authority they hold,” said United States Attorney Cole Finegan.
“While justice may have been long in coming in this case, thanks to the courage of the victim and the tenacity of our law enforcement partners, justice has finally arrived,” he said.
The FBI led the investigation in the Walton case.
“This sentence rightly holds Mr. Walton accountable for his deplorable conduct in this case,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider of the FBI Denver Division.
“The FBI remains steadfast in our commitment to thoroughly investigative crimes against the most vulnerable members of our community, regardless of how many years have passed since the time of the incident,” Schneider.