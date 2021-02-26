A former Bureau of Land Management state director for Wyoming on Thursday called on the Biden administration to “restore a better national (BLM) office to the Washington, D.C., area” following the move of the agency’s headquarters to Grand Junction last year.
“The move of the BLM national office to Grand Junction was a thinly veiled effort to gut the organization,” Mary Jo Rugwell said during a webinar titled “A New Era for the Bureau of Land Management” that was hosted in part by Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility.
“With no national leadership inside the beltway, the Bureau of Land Management will never be able to compete with and coordinate well with other organizations,” said Rugwell.
But Rugwell, who worked for the agency more than 35 years before retiring as Wyoming state director in 2019, said she’s not advocating putting the same structure in a BLM Washington office as previously existed. A lot of things about it weren’t efficient, and creating a more efficient Washington office would honor President Biden’s Build Back Better initiative, Rugwell said.
The BLM moved 41 Washington positions to its new headquarters in Grand Junction, and hundreds more to other locations elsewhere in Colorado and the West, while keeping some 60 positions in Washington.
The Trump administration said the initiative put top BLM decisionmakers closer to the land and communities their decisions affect. That move is under review by the Biden administration. Interior secretary nominee Deb Haaland has previously criticized the headquarters relocation but said during her confirmation hearing this week she has no intention “at this moment” to change things and if she is confirmed it would be an important issue to look at. She said that in doing so she would consult with western U.S. senators and take into consideration the well-being of career staff at the headquarters.
Most Washington BLM staff affected by the move chose not to relocate, retiring or taking other jobs, Biden’s Interior Department has said.
Chandra Rosenthal, Rocky Mountain director for PEER, said Thursday that the “move from D.C. to Colorado was incredibly disruptive to the agency, and that was the intent.”
She said a great analogy she heard from a headquarters employee is that the move to Grand Junction “was like a shipwreck for the agency.”
“Employees were scattered across the ocean onto little islands and now they’re just starting to dry off and figure out who survived, who didn’t, and how they’re going to communicate with each other,” Rosenthal said.
She said people uprooted their families and lives due to the relocation.
“It’s going to take a lot of time to repair this damage,” Rosenthal said.
Supporters of the Grand Junction headquarters have been working to try to ensure it stays here. Gov. Jared Polis, and U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, all Colorado Democrats, all have written Biden to call for keeping the headquarters in the city. Haaland this week accepted an invitation from Hickenlooper to visit the headquarters.
The Grand Junction Economic Partnership has released an analysis finding in part that the 41 jobs at the new headquarters pay average annual wages and benefits of $122,000 each, or more than $5 million a year in total. Their local spending supports 57 additional local jobs, resulting in a total $9 million annual employment impact from the headquarters move in terms of pay and benefits, the analysis found.
Rosenthal said PEER conducted a small survey of BLM employees and retirees by phone, and morale in the agency is low. She said the survey showed that over the last four years the agency has become more plagued by staff shortages and high turnover, and there are partisan decisionmakers both in the highest ranks and at the lowest levels.
Richard Spotts, a former planning and environmental coordinator at a BLM Arizona District Office who left a 15-year BLM career in 2017, said during the webinar that his experience in a fairly rural setting was that the dominant BLM management culture was corrupt, regressive, biased and secretive, including in the Obama administration. That culture affects what the agency can do, he said.
“If BLM is going to be effective at addressing the climate and (species) extinction crises, they’re going to have to have a lot stronger reform — cultural reform,” said Spotts.
Rugwell said it’s important for the Biden administration to get a BLM director back in charge of the agency, after it has had no Senate-confirmed, permanent director for more than four years.
“Not having permanent leadership in place is really inexcusable,” she said.