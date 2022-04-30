Late last year, Fort Collins created a diversion program to enlighten young drivers on the importance of safety on the road.
On Friday morning, the architect of that program, Fort Collins Chief Municipal Judge Jill Heuser, shared information about that program with a room full of judges from around Colorado at the Wine Country Inn in Palisade — meaning such a program could become more widely implemented around the state, including on the Western Slope.
The inn is hosting the Colorado Municipal Judges Association Conference (CMJA), a three-day event that concludes today. This is a platform for judges to share their programs and ideas with others with the goal of building a more cohesive collection of Colorado courts.
Restorative Traffic Circles (RTC) is Fort Collins’ program that provides young people (20 and under) with serious traffic infractions and misdemeanors an alternative to a hefty fine and points counting against their driver’s license.
“We’re just hoping to get the word out on this program we’ve developed to help with dangerous driving and juvenile diversion,” Heuser told The Daily Sentinel. “We like to share these ideas because we believe local courts have the chance to address local issuers, so we want to be a resource if anyone else wants to start up a program or wants some ideas that we can share with them.”
Those who sign up for the RTC program attend two “circles.” The first consists of three parts and lasts for about three hours. These young drivers listen to an educational presentation provided by a panel of speakers who have been impacted by or are experts in traffic offenses, meet in a small group to talk about the offenses they were involved in and the effect their incidents had on them, and create a personalized action plan to address the impact the incident had on themselves, their family and the community.
The second circle, which lasts about an hour and takes place a month or two after the first circle, sees these young drivers meet with probation staff to review their action plan and provide verification of items completed. If the completed items are approved, probation staff notifies the Fort Collins City Prosecutor’s Office.
This program is aimed to changing the behavior of teen drivers through education and accountability rather than having to pay a ticket and having points sanctioned against their licenses.
While not every city and town and Colorado has the resources to implement the same program on the same scale as Fort Collins, Heuser hopes that other regions run with the concept. She’s willing to assist municipal courts that want to adopt something similar.
“We had strong support from our City Council, which really helped with developing the program,” she said. “However, we can share resources. We did some of the groundwork where, hopefully, people can take it and run. Even just taking ideas like, ‘Oh, that video was really powerful, I’m going to make defendants in my jurisdiction watch that video.’ ”
“Hopefully, those ideas disseminate and other people can take that opportunity.”