A new Utah law looks to address increasing demand for water through the use of water banks.
The 2020 measure promotes temporary, voluntary, locally directed leasing arrangements for the use of water rights, Emily Lewis, an attorney currently acting as the Utah water banking project manager, said Wednesday during a session on the new law on the first day of Colorado Mesa University’s annual Upper Colorado River Basin Water Forum.
Water banking, as described by the Utah project’s website, www.utahwaterbank.org, “in its simplest form ... facilitates the voluntary temporary transfer of the use of water rights from one user to another.” Lewis said discussions about a water banking project in Utah became more serious as pressures on water grew due to a booming population, more development, and drought and climate disruption, and concerns grew about thing such as environmental and water-quality issues.
The Utah initiative is seen as a means of sustaining agriculture by providing alternatives to permanent “buy and dry” water transfers, according to the project website. It protects water rights while providing more flexibility that can facilitate things such as help meet growing municipal and industrial water demand and securing instream flows that benefit recreation, the environment and water quality.
Lewis said ultimately what the initiative is doing is promoting development of market tools favorable to local water users.
The initiative is an exploratory one, slated to sunset in 10 years, but it could be extended if found to be useful. Work currently is taking place to advance a few pilot projects, including one in the Price, Utah, area that would involve temporary fallowing of land for environmental benefits. Kevin Cotner, a farmer and president of the Carbon Canal Co., which would participate in that initiative, said the canal company isn’t 100% sold on it internally but he thinks it’s extremely close. He said he thinks the biggest benefit would be protecting water rights, as farmers face the threat of some of their water rights ending up at risk at some point as a result of conservation practices.
“To me this looks like a good tool,” Cotner said of water banking.
He said he didn’t know whether he’d personally participate in such a program but doesn’t want to deny others owning stock in the canal company the opportunity to do so.
Cotner said exploring the idea is a process involving a lot of people.
“The worst part about it is we’re talking about water and I’ve never been in a meeting yet where two people agree about water,” he said.
Grant Zimmerman, a research associate with WestWater Research in Fort Collins, said Colorado has water banking legislation but it’s never been used. But he also said a water bank generally speaking is a title rather than necessarily a definition. For example, the city of Loveland has something called a water bank under which developers can dedicate water rights to the city in return for water tap credits, while Fort Collins has functionally the same thing but it’s not a water bank, he said.
He said the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service has a water banking program that pays farmers to flood fields for migratory birds in North and South Dakota and Minnesota, but the Nature Conservancy does the same thing in California and doesn’t call it a water bank.
The state of Colorado currently is exploring the possibility of using temporary, voluntary, compensated measures such as agricultural fallowing as a means of shoring up levels of water in Lake Powell during drought to help assure Upper Colorado River Basin states can meet water obligations to downstream states under an interstate compact.
More information on this week’s CMU water forum and registering for remaining events may be found at https://www.coloradomesa.edu/water-center/index.html.