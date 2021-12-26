After 17 years leading Colorado Mesa University, Tim Foster stepped down as president this past June.
Taking over in 2004, Foster’s vision moved the college from Mesa State College to a university, making it an educational and economic force on Colorado’s Western Slope.
Foster’s leadership had a profound impact on the university’s growth and community footprint.
The academic growth for students grew from 451,600 to 864,000 square feet with one of the recent highlights being the opening of the Maverick Hotel in 2020.
Another key academic highlight was the university’s partnership with SCL Health St. Mary’s, which donated $3 million to the university to create St. Mary’s/SCL Health Medical Education Center, which will cost $14 million in total.
The donation, made in February 2021, was the largest gift/donation that Colorado Mesa University has ever received.
From a campus perspective, the growth under Foster’s tenure was huge, with CMU locations going from 522,000 square feet to over 2.5 million.
“I guess as someone who moved the school forward — someone who helped people get the skills they needed,” Foster said about his impact when he announced his retirement from CMU. “Because people are the most important thing. They’ll do more for western Colorado than any road or bridge ever will.”
In Foster’s first year, the school nearly doubled the number of bachelor’s degrees issued, then over the years expanded its master’s program, added doctorate programs, and nearly tripled its operating budget.
In the 2021 CMU Regional Impact Study, it was estimated that the university has directly or indirectly pumped $539 million into the economy. The same report estimates that 877 jobs have been created in the region due to spending.
College athletics was also impacted during Foster’s time at CMU.
There were 11 varsity sports teams in 2004 and today the school fields 26 teams.
Foster was also a factor behind the eventual name change of the soccer/lacrosse field on campus.
In June 2020, following the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota that led to protests around the nation, Foster held a discussion with a group of students, alumni and staff about Walter Walker’s complex history and connection with the Ku Klux Klan.
Walker was one of Grand Junction’s early prominent and influential citizens and the field on the CMU campus was named Walker Field after him.
Walker’s name was removed from the field and it was temporarily renamed Maverick Field.
In November, CMU announced that the field would be named Community Hospital Unity Field after Community Hospital donated $1 million to the university.
The donation will go toward CMU’s efforts to construct a new building for the school’s physician assistant program.
As Foster departed, the university opened the president position up with a national candidate search before the CMU Board of Trustees finally picked John Marshall as its new president.
Marshall started at the university in 2007 as Director of Development before being promoted to vice president of student services the next year.
Following his retirement from CMU, Foster received a number of community service and lifetime achievement awards.
With some extra time on his hands, Foster also spearheaded the effort to get the 2021 school bond issue passed to replace Grand Junction High School. As a graduate of the 65-year-old high school, Foster’s passionate involvement was a key factor in getting the $115 million bond issue passed to build a new high school.