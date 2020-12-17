Last year, a desire in the Colorado Legislature to divert capital development dollars to fund all-day kindergarten derailed a number of approved state and university construction projects, including Colorado Mesa University’s new Health Sciences Center.
Then this year’s pandemic and accompanying budget crisis led to massive cuts in many of those same construction projects.
Both times, the Colorado Legislature’s Capital Development Committee, the panel that prioritizes state funding for such projects, had CMU’s project high on its funding recommendation list, first for about $8.9 million and then for $9.7 million.
But because that funding got delayed twice because of kindergarten funding and the pandemic — this actually is the fourth year the university has requested money for it — CMU officials decided last summer to try to do the health sciences building on its own, but later changed their minds.
Now they are back at the table asking for $5 million in state money. The remaining $6 million needed for the project is to come from cash sources.
“This is our No. 1 project. We just need way more health care providers in Western Colorado,” CMU President Tim Foster told the six-member committee Wednesday. “This is a project that has been in the offing for a long time. These programs are just too important for western and rural Colorado.”
Foster said the university briefly tried to go out on its own on the project because of concerns over retaining the needed accreditation to offer degree programs at the new center, which is for physician assistants, physical therapists and occupational therapists.
The university thought it was all set when the project was elevated from the CDC’s 13th top project in the state last year to No. 8 this year.
But then the pandemic hit and state legislators, fearing major drops in state revenue, cut billions of dollars out of this year’s spending plan. One of the first things that got the axe was construction projects like CMU’s.
Next year, lawmakers are hopeful to be able to restore some of that funding, but because CMU briefly made it a cash-funded project, it wasn’t included in the Colorado Commission on Higher Education’s construction priority list for next year, as it had been for several years running.
Foster said he tried to get the commission to reconsider it to no avail. CCHE inexplicably didn’t even list CMU as having a No. 1 project, listing instead its second priority — a $23 million expansion and renovation of its Kinesiology Department — as its top priority, but still calling it CMU’s No. 2 project.
Since 2009, classes for students in kinesiology have been operating out of a tent structure attached to the Maverick Pavilion.
Not having funding for the Health Sciences Center approved by the commission, as is the normal process, shouldn’t be a problem if the six-member CDC chooses to include the CMU project in its final list of recommendations to the Joint Budget Committee, which has the final say-so, said Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, a member of the CDC who was sympathetic to Foster’s request.
“Just because the Department of Higher Ed says that (they) are opposed to it doesn’t mean that we can’t move forward,” Sonnenberg said. “It’s in our purview to send the recommendations to JBC that we think best fits the needs of the people of Colorado.”
The final answer to all this, and even if there is money available for any capital projects, won’t be known until at least March, when the Legislature receives its final revenue forecast before it approves its budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Other projects on CMU’s priority list that are unlikely to see any funding anytime soon are $3 million for an electrical and computer engineering building, $7 million for an energy independence program, $4.5 million for expansion and renovation of the Moss Performing Arts Building and $2.2 million for a student parking garage.