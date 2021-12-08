The accolades and awards keep coming for Tim Foster.
The former Colorado Mesa University president and U.S. House representative was given a Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medal.
The awards come from CiviCO and were announced on Tuesday by Gov. Jared Polis.
CiviCO is a nonprofit in partnership with Gov. Polis and all living Colorado governors, that cultivates civic-minded leaders and honors those who inspire excellence and public service, the governor’s office news release said.
There were eight 2021 recipients that will be honored in a January ceremony as part of Colorado Leadership Month.
Foster, who retired from CMU in June after 17 years, was given the Public & Community Service Award.
The award is given to a “government or community leader who serves the public with innovation, operational excellence and progressive vision.”
Foster had also served as the executive director for the Colorado Commission on Higher Education and head of the Department of Higher Education.
The Grand Junction native had a variety of community impacts over his years in Mesa County and Colorado.
Foster has received numerous awards from diverse groups such as the Sierra Club, Ducks Unlimited, the Iron Skillet award from the Colorado Restaurant Association, and the Guardian Award from the National Federation of Independent Business.
In 1999, Gov. Bill Owens appointed Tim as the Executive Director for the Colorado Commission on Higher Education, and he led the Department of Higher Education until 2004. As part of that mission, he also directed the Colorado Historical Society, the Colorado Council on the Arts, and served on the boards of the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education, the Denver Chamber of Commerce and its Committee on Science and Technology.
Foster’s numerous community activities include service on the Board of Governors of the Colorado Bar Association, the Board of Powderhorn Ski Area and as chairman of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership.
The CiviCO medals, established in 2015, represent one of the highest honors given to citizens and organizations of Coloradofor their significant contributions to communities across the state, the release said. Each of the 2021 medal recipients represent Colorado values that are grounded in service, integrity, teamwork, respect and innovation.
“These civic-minded leaders put Colorado on the map for how individuals and organizations work toward moving our state forward in innovative ways.”
“The Governor’s Citizenship Medal rewards excellence and tried-and-true dedication to giving back and making our community stronger,” Polis said.
“I am honored to select and recognize these outstanding trailblazers who are paving the way for leaders in our state and across the nation to follow in their footsteps.”
The other recipients include:
Vanguard Legacy Medal: Wellington and Wilma Webb, former mayor of Denver and former General Assemblywoman, respectively.
Medal description: Honoring a business leader who has made transformational contributions to the community throughout his or her career.
Emerging Community Leader Medal: Fabian Jimenez, Lake County High School, who will be entering first year at the Colorado School of Mines.
As a Latino student, Fabian Jimenez led a youth voter registration drive in his community that resulted in an impressive rise in young voter turnout in the 2020 election.
Medal description: Recognizing a young community leader who has demonstrated excellence and made a positive impact on his or her school and community.
Growth & Innovation Award: Dan Holt and Kelly Seidl, founders, BillGO, a Fort Collins fintech company.
The company offers a solution to managing and paying bills. Forbes, Fortune and Inc. recognized BillGO as a top workplace and a top employer.
Medal description: Given to an entrepreneur or business leader who has led with exceptional ingenuity and growth while inspiring and creating new possibilities for others.
Corporate Citizenship Award: Lockheed Martin.
Lockheed Martin supports STEM education, military and veteran services and community resilience. Lockheed Martin leaders continually promote ethical behavior, support diversity and make decisions that protect the health and safety of employees as well as the natural environment. As a responsible global corporation, Lockheed Martin and its 114,000 employees play an active role in helping to strengthen the quality of life in the communities where we live and work.
Medal description: Recognizing a Colorado-based company that has made a significant positive impact in the community.
Colorado COVID Heroes:
Medal description: Colorado Citizens and Public Officials who have contributed to maintaining Coloradans’ health and morale through a challenging year of pandemic.
Jill Ryan — executive director, Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment.
She, is a public health professional with 25 years of experience. Throughout her career she has focused on affordable health care, affordable housing, environmental protection, climate action, emergency preparedness and increasing mental health resources.
Jerry Gryglak: Citizen Journalist and Redditor on Coronavirus. He’s a Colorado Mesa graduate.
Gryglak is a Colorado Mesa graduate, who created and moderates the Reddit subreddit r/CoronavirusColorado. He posts daily updates to keep 50,000 people up to date.
Nick Muerdter: developer of Appointment Finder software.
Muerdter built a website showing open COVID-19 vaccine appointments across the U.S. He created Vaccine Spotter, a single resource allowing people to enter their ZIP code and preferred driving distance to the nearest available appointment.
“The 2021 medal and award recipients are all working toward improving the state of Colorado,” said Jennifer Landers, executive director of CiviCO. “They are exactly the type of leaders we foster at CiviCO and what Colorado needs to build a better community where we all want to live, work and play. We are honored to partner with the State, Governor Polis, and former governors to celebrate these outstanding civic-minded leaders.”
To learn more about the Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medals and past honorees, visit https://www.theeventcgcm.org/.
CiviCO, which began at a quarterly breakfast with Mike Fries, Scott Reiman, and then-entrepreneur John Hickenlooper, has emerged as the premier nonprofit that cultivates civic-minded leaders to improve the state of Colorado.
