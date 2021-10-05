Grand Junction’s Tim Foster highlighted the El Pomar Foundation’s 2021 Awards for Excellence, which were presented last week.
In all, three nonprofit organizations and four individuals were selected and recognized in a ceremony at The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs.
Foster was recognized with the Ben S. Wendel- ken Trustee Award, which honors an individual who embodies the spirit of service and giving.
Most recently, Foster served as the 10th president of Colorado Mesa University, having retired this past summer after 17 years at the helm.
As a former member of Colorado Gov. Bill Owens’s Cabinet, Foster also served as the executive director for the Colorado Commission on Higher Education and was elected to the Colorado House of Representatives in 1988, serving as the majority leader from 1992 to 1996.
Prior to his political career, Foster had a commercial and business law practice in Grand Junction, where he also started several successful small businesses and real estate developments.
His numerous community activities were listed in the El Pomar news release. They include service on the Board of Governors of the Colorado Bar Association, the Board of Powderhorn Ski Area, as chairman of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, chair of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, the board of the Grand Valley Lacrosse Club and the Grand Mesa Soccer Club.
The other individuals honored for their lifetime achievements and outstanding contributions to the nonprofit sector were Peggy Shivers and Renny Fagan, who along with Foster, each received a $10,000 grant to be directed to a nonprofit of his/her choice.
“We are honored each year to recognize outstanding organizations and individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of the people of Colorado and stand out as supreme examples of what it means to serve our communities,” said El Pomar President and CEO Kyle H. Hybl. “On behalf of El Pomar’s trustees and staff, we applaud them for their work in support of the well-being of the people of Colorado.”
The organizations honored were History Colorado, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County and YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region.
Each organization received a $30,000 grant for excellent work in supporting the people of Colorado.
History Colorado serves to make Colorado’s history accessible and create opportunities that connect through cultural and heritage resources like museums and historic sites statewide, programs for families and adults, stewardship of Colorado’s historic treasures, programs and services related to historic preservation and archaeology, and resources for students and teachers making a positive impact on preschoolers, students in K- 12 and those in higher education.
Shivers received the Excellence in Arts and Culture Trustee Award. She is an accomplished opera singer, including her selection by Duke Ellington as the featured soloist in his Sacred Concert II.
Fagan received the Russell T. Tutt Leadership and Service Award. He served as president and CEO of Colorado Nonprofit Association from 2009 until 2021.
Tom Osborne was recognized with an award for a lifetime of service to Colorado’s sports sector, presented posthumously in June during a community celebration of his life. The Sports Corp. received a grant for $10,000 in his honor.
El Pomar Foundation’s Board of Trustees developed the Awards for Excellence program to honor the commitment of Spencer and Julie Penrose to excellence in the nonprofit sector.
The program recognizes individuals and organizations from across Colorado who serve their communities with distinction.