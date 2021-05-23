Tim Foster stepped into Stocker Stadium draped in graduation regalia on Saturday for Colorado Mesa University’s graduation ceremony.
As president of CMU, he’s done this every spring since 2004, and Saturday was the last time.
“You’re going to make me cry talking about that,” he told The Daily Sentinel. “It’s been so much fun. Getting to know students like we do here, seeing them walk across that stage after meeting them four years ago in their freshman introduction class or just getting to know them throughout campus. It’s rewarding to hear what they’re going to be doing next.”
Under Foster, CMU gained university status and expanded in virtually every aspect — from the number of degrees awarded and sheer campus size to the impact the school has on the Grand Valley.
Foster announced his retirement in January. After a months-long search process, John Marshall, vice president of student services, was named Foster’s replacement in April.
Foster set out to make CMU a welcoming campus and that resonated with some of the graduates.
Carla Hernandez-Chacon graduated on Saturday with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and an emphasis in secondary education. She was born in Mexico before moving to Olathe in the fourth grade and CMU was her dream school.
“It was my junior year (in high school) when they had us tour CMU and I was like, ‘Oh, this kind of feels like a home,’” she said. “CMU wants you to know that you’re welcome. The Culture Inclusion Council also helped. I wanted to pursue my dreams while staying connected to my roots, and it helped to meet people who were like me.”
Hernandez-Chacon was also the first in her family to go to college. Her next step is becoming a teacher in Montrose and preparing students for similar success.
First-generation students were a target demographic for CMU under Foster, too. According to the 2021 CMU Regional Impact Study, about 59% of students were first generation or eligible for the Pell Grant.
Hernandez-Chacon is emblematic of CMU’s efforts to bridge inequity gaps among students of color and low income, as is Angel Bautista.
If you follow CMU on social media, then you probably know Bautista. He was president and vice president of student government. Bautista also advocated for first-generation student representation in the state’s funding formula two years ago at the Capitol in Denver, which was eventually approved.
“I was most proud of that. Look around you, look at my siblings and cousins, this affects them,” Bautista said. “The first- gen students in Delta and Montrose. They might be a few thousand dollars short of college, but what I did can help them close that gap.”
Bautista graduated on Saturday with a bachelor’s degree in human resource management and a minor in political science. He’s now headed to Texas where he’ll get his master’s in business administration from CMU online.
Saturday’s graduation was split into two ceremonies — one at 8 a.m. and another at 11 a.m. — with a few hundred students at each one. Even that small act of scheduling is emblematic of Foster’s tenure.
“I remember my first graduation ceremony. It was here but I think we had about 500 kids, and I think that was smaller than one of the two today,” Foster said. “It speaks to our growth but also our quality to see so many students walk across.”