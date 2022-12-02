Mesa County Public Health announced Thursday morning that four people in the county were hospitalized for influenza in November.
Three of the people hospitalized with the flu were pediatric patients.
“We are starting to see that increase in respiratory viruses that we expected this time of year,” said MCPH Disease Surveillance and Emergency Response Program Manager Rachel Burmeister. “That includes both the flu, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and COVID. ... That’s just something that we’re watching. At this point, we have to see what flu season’s going to look like here in Mesa County and we’re doing that by tracking these hospitalizations.”
Last fall and winter, Mesa County saw 18 influenza hospitalizations, one of its mildest flu seasons on record. Historically, peak activity for the flu in Mesa County begins in mid-February.
The Colorado Department of Public Health has reported 517 flu-related hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of October.
“We are seeing a pretty high number of flu hospitalizations right now, but it really remains to be seen what the rest of the flu season looks like,” Burmeister said.
“The best way to protect yourself and those around you from the flu is to get vaccinated. Because the flu changes every year, we do need to get that flu vaccine every year, so it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine. It does take about two weeks for vaccines to protect you because you need to mount that immune response, so the best way to protect yourself is to get that flu vaccine as soon as possible.”
Burmeister said that influenza vaccines are still available at MCPH for anyone older than six months. To schedule an appointment, call 970-248-6906.