Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters lied to police and created a potential danger that could have led to disastrous results when she tried to block law enforcement officers from executing a search warrant last year, County Judge Bruce Raaum said Monday in her sentencing hearing on an obstruction conviction.

And even though the judge agreed with prosecutors that as an elected official she should be held to a higher standard, Raaum sided with Peters' defense attorneys that jail time was not warranted for a first-time offender for such a low-level misdemeanor offense.

