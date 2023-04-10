Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters lied to police and created a potential danger that could have led to disastrous results when she tried to block law enforcement officers from executing a search warrant last year, County Judge Bruce Raaum said Monday in her sentencing hearing on an obstruction conviction.
And even though the judge agreed with prosecutors that as an elected official she should be held to a higher standard, Raaum sided with Peters' defense attorneys that jail time was not warranted for a first-time offender for such a low-level misdemeanor offense.
Still, Raaum's sentence wasn't light. He gave Peters four months of home detention, ordered her to wear an ankle monitor, complete 120 hours of community service and pay a $750 fine, all of which was immediately stayed when Peters' attorney, Harvey Steinberg, announced he planned to appeal her conviction and sentence.
That sentence is the result of her conviction last month on obstructing government operations, something Peters did when she was served a search warrant for an iPad she allegedly used to record a court proceeding last year against standing court orders.
She faces contempt-of-court charges next month related to those proceedings.
While Steinberg said Peters was being treated like a political prisoner, District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said she sees all of this as a joke, something not to be taken seriously.
As a result, she should be made an example of, and serve time in the Mesa County Detention Center, he said.
"Any of us who are in public office are held to a higher standard ... we are all held to a higher standard because we have a bully pulpit, we have an audience," Rubinstein told Raaum.
"She's using her audience to put out to the public that the police descended on her," he added. "We live in a community where our cops are challenged. We have officer-involved shootings because of a lack of respect for law enforcement, and the person who has the audience is putting that stuff out there to cause mistrust in government."
Rubinstein, who showed video clips of Peters talking about the charge against her, said Peters puts an entirely different face on her conviction to that audience, saying it is nothing more than a joke, showing no remorse for her actions, and calling it all a badge of honor.
During her hearing, however, Peters told Raaum she was remorseful, and pointed to things that have happened in her life "not as an excuse, but an understanding" of her actions.
"I'm truly remorseful for this incident," she said, at times crying. "I want to assure the court that I have the utmost respect for law. I want to express my deepest regret for the whole incident."
Steinberg tried to paint Peters' actions as noble, saying she is a Gold Star mom who was exercising her free-speech rights by appropriately questioning government. Instead, she's been made into a "pariah" in town, he said. Peters also faces multiple felony counts for tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office.
Peters had been arrested in February 2022 when investigators tried to seize the iPad, and was subsequently charged with obstructing a peace officer. She was acquitted on that charge.
Raaum, however, said Peters clearly knew what was happening when district attorney investigators came to seize her iPad. But instead of turning it over, she handed it to an armed supporter who was with her, and told others not to cooperate with them. In so doing, she created a potentially volatile confrontation with law enforcement, the judge said.
"You lied to law enforcement to interfere with the rule of law," Raaum said before a crowded courtroom that included such people as Commissioners Janet Rowland and Cody Davis, Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell, Clerk Bobbie Gross and Treasurer Sheila Reiner, along with a slew of other county employees.
"This is not a badge of honor," Raaum added. "This is not walking on a bridge in Selma. You didn't cooperate. If that's not disrespect of the law, I don't know what is."