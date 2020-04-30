Mesa County COVID-19 numbers have seen a slight increase this week with four new cases.
“The greatest spike we’ve seen (in a single day) is four,” Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr said at Wednesday’s community briefing. “Yesterday we had two. Today we had two.”
Mesa County’s case count was at 37 positive cases last week. “As of today, we have 44 positive cases (and) 35 of those individuals had recovered,” he added.
About 1,200 individuals have been tested, according to Kuhr. At the hospitals, few COVID-19 patients have been reported.
“Hospitalizations have been very low, hospitals haven’t been stressed but that’s the other thing we want to continue to see,” Kuhr said. “Our magic number is 30 hospitalizations from the region.”
Community Hospital President and CEO Chris Thomas said that hospitals in the region continue to see very few patients come through. “That’s encouraging,” he said. He said six Mesa County residents have been hospitalized with five that have been discharged.
With elective surgeries allowed to resume under state protocols, Thomas said health officials are beginning to see more activity in clinics. According to Thomas, 30 surgeries have been done this week with orthopedics being the biggest draw.