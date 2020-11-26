Four more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Mesa County bringing the number of fatalities directly attributed to the disease to 42.
Another 11 who tested positive for the disease have also died since the pandemic began, though COVID-19 was not ruled as the specific cause of their deaths.
The new deaths were announced in Wednesday’s update from the Mesa County Public Health Department along with 227 new positive cases. The new deaths are a woman in her 50s; a man in his 60s; a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s.
The total number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 46, with 33 being from Mesa County. Hospital bed use in Mesa County is at 60% while 68% of staffed Intensive Care Unit beds are occupied.