Four staff members in the city of Grand Junction’s Utilities Department have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the city to engage its continuity of operations plan to keep its services from being interrupted.
The first case was reported Friday with two more cases confirmed over the weekend and the fourth on Monday.
The city put in place the continuity plan during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic for this type of scenario.
“We have a continuity of operations plan that has outlined how we continue to deliver essential services when we get into a situation like this,” City Manager Greg Caton said. “This is really the work that we were doing back in January and February, and that plan has been activated now in this situation.”
Wastewater laboratory services have been suspended for the city’s partner agencies, but there are no other city services that have been impacted at this time. Caton said continuing services like water and wastewater treatment are critically important.
Utilities Director Randi Kim said they have identified staff who can operate the water and wastewater facilities with minimal other staff and are using split shifts to limit contact between employees.
She also said they have practiced for this situation.
“Both at our water treatment plant and our wastewater treatment plant, we have certified operators that need to operate the plant,” Kim said. “So what we’ve done, I identified staff that could do that solely without having a large group of staff at the plant.”
The city is working with Mesa County Public Health to contact trace for the staff members who tested positive. At this time, 20 employees are isolating and working from home. Some are still awaiting COVID-19 test results.
Both Caton and Kim said the city has moved quickly to stop the spread within the department. Caton said the employees who have tested positive did not have much contact with the public as part of their work with the city.
However, Caton said the city is ready for possible future outbreaks, which could include employees that have more contact with the public. He said getting information out to the community quickly was an important part of their response.
The city does not have random COVID-19 testing for its employees, but does take employee temperatures on a daily basis and has a policy that has employees isolate and get tested if they have symptoms of the coronavirus or have been exposed to someone who has the virus.
Mesa County has had an uptick in cases within the past week, with 86 positive cases since Thursday.
Caton said everyone in the community should continue to follow health guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing.
“I believe our employee group is in many regards reflective of the community,” Caton said. “We’ve seen the number increase recently in the community, and we have the situation that we are dealing with as an organization.”
So far, the employees who have tested positive are only experiencing mild symptoms, Kim said.
“The good news is that the employees that were tested positive are at home and they don’t have any serious symptoms,” Kim said. “They are just staying home and getting better. I feel very fortunate that nothing more serious developed.”
Caton said after the outbreak they will review their policies and how they worked in a real life situation. He said so far the response has been able to stop the spread with the department effectively.
“As long as we follow the guidelines and the city policy when cases do arise, it can quickly be managed, such as this situation,” Caton said.