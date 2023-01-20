Four organizations that serve the Western Slope won part of $200,000 in grants from the Colorado Agricultural Commission for behavioral health projects serving rural Colorado.
The grants are designed to aid programs that work to improve how mental and behavioral health services are delivered in rural parts of the state.
The four groups serve people in 34 rural counties.
“Farm and agricultural stress comes from so many different sources, yet there is a stigma around accessing services,” said Colorado Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg.
“Whether you’re dealing with the effects of climate change, anxiety and depression, struggling after deployment or wrestling with other symptoms, rural communities have unique needs and need more opportunity to access services that can help,” she added.
The Colorado Department of Agriculture received 55 grant applications from organizations that serve 63 of the state’s 64 counties, showing just how great the needs are in rural Colorado, Greenberg said.
Together, they requested more than $3.3 million in aid, but the Colorado Legislature only approved $200,000 for its Rural Mental Health Grant Program during last year’s session.
“The number of applications the program received shows there is an extreme need across Colorado to support mental and behavioral health services in our rural communities,” she said.
The grants went to:
■ Loving Beyond Understanding Inc., a Grand Junction-based group that focuses on such services to the LGBTQ+ communities, including trans and nonbinary people. The $61,000 grant it received is to be used for counseling for youth and parents. It also funds cultural competency training for existing medical professionals and other service providers who interact with the gay and lesbian community on the Western Slope.
■ Northwest Colorado Health received $27,500 to increase access to direct and indirect behavioral health services during primary health and dental visits. The group, which services clients in Moffat and Routt counties, is to use the money to increase patient care and outreach to agriculture communities, including collaborating with such local groups as CSU Extension Service, the Community Agricultural Alliance and 4-H Clubs.
■ Community Health Initiatives, a Glenwood Springs-based provider of alcohol and behavioral health programs, received $61,000. That money is to be used to provide resilience and skills training to at-risk communities, particularly military, first responders, cancer patients and aging adults. The training is to teach families practical skills in dealing with military life, such as deployments, stress, injury and other related issues.
■ Project Protect Food System Workers received $50,000 to distribute care kits and perform mental and behavioral health outreach to agriculture workers across the state. The project’s goal is to increase awareness of the group’s services and reduce the stigmas to its targeted demographic, low income, Spanish-speaking workers.