featured Fourth person arrested in stolen merchandise investigation By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Oct 2, 2021 A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a Mesa County Sheriff's Office investigation into selling stolen merchandise at A Pawn Shop, 353 Pitkin Ave.Justin Stelter, 37, of Grand Junction, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with theft of $2,000-$5,000, a class six felony, the Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.Police said Stelter is believed to have visited A Pawn Shop 133 times from 2018 to June 2021, selling 240 items and pawning 34. According to police, Stelter is accused of selling stolen items worth $4,873.94 total.A Pawn Shop's owner, James "Jimmy" Wilcox III, was arrested July 30 on charges of theft and soliciting prostitution.The Sheriff's Office issued arrest warrants Aug. 19 for Stelter, Branden Yates and Matthew Carey, all accused of stealing merchandise from area retailers and selling it to A Pawn Shop.