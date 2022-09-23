Fruita Monument quarterback Corben Rowell scores the second of his three rushing touchdowns Thursday night in the Wildcats’ 31-27 victory over Bear Creek at Stocker Stadium. Fruita rallied from a 27-21 deficit in the fourth quarter.
The Fruita Monument High School football team was coming off its first loss of the season and lost its leading rusher to an injury in practice earlier in the week.
The Wildcats, though, didn't sulk or feel sorry for themselves. They responded behind their offensive line and held on for a 31-27 victory over Bear Creek on Thursday night at Stocker Stadium.
“We knew coming into this game we would have to count on Amari Wilson,” Fruita senior quarterback Corben Rowell said. “He stepped up tonight. Me and Wyatt (Sharpe) are used to toting the rock and running the ball a lot, but Amari Wilson stepped up tonight.”
Wilson led the Wildcats with 108 rushing yards, Rowell rushed for 84 yards and three touchdowns and Sharpe added 77 yards on the ground. The Wildcats had 269 yards rushing in the victory.
Fruita Monument (4-1) lost in overtime to Class 5A Grandview last week, then senior running back Kaison Stegelmeier went down with an ankle injury in practice. Stegelmeier is waiting on the severity of the injury.
Fruita Monument coach Cameron Ross, admittedly, was a bit concerned heading into Thursday's game.
“Anytime you play a great team like Grandview and come up a little short, there is always that question of how your team’s going to rebound,” Ross said. “We struggled through a little adversity this week and rebounded well against a very good Bear Creek team. (This game) could’ve gone either way.”
The Class 4A fourth-ranked Wildcats rallied to score 10 points in the fourth quarter for the victory. Rowell scored on a 1-yard run with 10:34 left in the fourth quarter for a 28-27 lead, then Nic Huskey kicked a 34-yard field goal with 1:03 left for the victory.
Bear Creek (4-1), though, did not give up. Quarterback Adrian Rico led the Bears down the field, getting them to the Fruita 11-yard line with seven seconds left. Rico’s final two passes, though, were incomplete. Rico completed 35 of 58 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns.
“They kept chunking and chunking,” Ross said. “That’s a great job by our defense, bending and not breaking, but it gives me too many gray hairs.”
Even without Stegelmeier, the Wildcats established the run. On its first possession, Fruita went deep into Bear Creek territory before turning the ball over on downs, but the Wildcats quickly got the ball back and found the end zone on their second possession. Rowell scored on a 6-yard run for a 7-0 lead with 3:03 left in the first quarter. Fruita ran the ball on eight of 10 plays on the drive — including running for two first downs on third down.
Sharpe and Rowell credited the offensive linemen — Randy Gallegos, Jacob Shihady, Tatum Williams, Keane Bessert, Jaeden Mitchell — for their blocking, as well as wide receiver Luke Bennett.
“Not getting touched until 4 yards downfield is great,” Sharpe said. “Especially when we can churn out those long 7-, 8-minute drives — big props up front.”
The Wildcats took a 14-0 lead on their third possession when Rowell scored on a 7-yard run two minutes into the second quarter. Trevor Hochevar ran for 22 yards on a reverse to set up Rowell's score.
“Trevor’s been doing great,” Rowell said. “This entire year he’s really stepped up. We called his number on the reverse and he steps up every time.”
Down 14-0, Bear Creek responded with a 12-play, 77-yard drive and scored on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Rico to Ryan Bobick with 6:08 left in the first half. Rico completed 7 of 9 passes on the drive, including two on key third-down plays.
The momentum Bear Creek gained was quickly lost when Hochevar took the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and a 21-7 lead. Hochevar was going to let the ball go into the end zone for a touchback, but the ball bounced straight up. Hochevar quickly grabbed it and ran — nearly untouched. The kicker was the only one to get a hand on him and he could not bring him down.
“I was ready to throttle him and then he makes a great play,” Ross said. “He checked up right at the 1-yard line, but I’m glad he made the run he did. He has a nose to find a hole. He may not be the fastest, but he is a good, hard runner. It was going to check up right there. I’m glad he grabbed it.”
Bear Creek fumbled on its next possession with Wilson recovering it. Fruita, though, fumbled it on the next play, giving the ball back to the Bears. Bear Creek then went 72 yards for a touchdown. Steve Campos sneaked out of the backfield and caught a 11-yard pass for a score in the corner. The extra-point kick missed.
The Bears scored on their first possession of the second half to tie the game 21-21, then took a 27-21 lead on Rico's 21-yard pass to Matai Ilaoa on their next possession.