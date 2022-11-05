A fourth victim in the case of a former St. Mary’s Medical Center ICU nurse accused of sexually assaulting patients has been identified, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Christopher Lambros, 61, was arrested Oct. 25 after Grand Junction Police said evidence was found of him recording himself inappropriately touching and digitally penetrating unconscious patients.
At a hearing Friday, District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said the fourth victim was identified after Lambros’s current bond, $250,000, had been set, so his bond should be raised.
Rubinstein asked Judge Gretchen Larson to set a $1 million cash bond for Lambros, who he argued is a flight risk because he is facing a potential life sentence at an advanced age, and that Lambros being accused of attacking vulnerable people means he could find another way to do that if released from jail.
Lambros is currently being held at the Mesa County Jail. His attorney, Public Defender Scott Burrill, asked Larson to either set a personal recognizance bond for Lambros, which would allow him to be released, or a lower cash or surety bond.
Burrill argued Lambros does not have a criminal history, has ties to keep him in Grand Junction and the allegations are specific to his position at St. Mary’s, where he is no longer employed.
Lambros was placed on administrative leave in July after a concern was raised by another employee. He was fired by the hospital following his arrest. St. Mary’s said in a statement the hospital is fully cooperating with the investigation and they “are doing everything possible to ensure our patients continue to feel safe and respected while receiving care at St Mary’s Medical Center.”
Rubinstein said five incidents among four victims have been identified dating back to 2016.
One of the victims spoke at the hearing, saying she thought she would be safe at a hospital, and Lambros’s alleged actions have ruined her life.
Lambros is being held at the Mesa County Jail, charged with three counts of sexual assault on a helpless or unable to consent victim. As of Friday afternoon his $250,000 bond had not been modified. Larson said she would take the matter under advisement.