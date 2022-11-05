Christopher Lambros

 Mesa County Sheriff's Office

A fourth victim in the case of a former St. Mary’s Medical Center ICU nurse accused of sexually assaulting patients has been identified, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Christopher Lambros, 61, was arrested Oct. 25 after Grand Junction Police said evidence was found of him recording himself inappropriately touching and digitally penetrating unconscious patients.