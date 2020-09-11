It turns out that the exorbitant number of people filing for federal unemployment benefits were primarily fraudulent claims, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Thursday.
Initially, the department said that 62,498 Coloradans had filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits from mid-July to the middle of August, but has now revised that number down to 14,292. That means that more than 48,000 of those claims were fraudulent, and the department not only is working on investigating and prosecuting those claims, but ensuring that no money is paid to people who don’t deserve it.
Cher Haavind, deputy director of the department, said the federal program has been hit with fraudulent claims far more than the state’s regular unemployment insurance benefits because it is more reliant on filers’ self attestations rather than direct employer information.
“(PUA) lacks the wage-verification measures that regular unemployment has,” Haavind said. “Those are W-2 earners, and we can verify their wages with their employers. We don’t have that wage verification in place with PUA. Nationally, it’s just presented an opportunity for criminals to take advantage of a program that does not have a lot of safety measures put in place.”
Haavind said none of that has impacted the state’s regular unemployment trust fund, so people legitimately receiving regular weekly benefits won’t be impacted.
Because of 18 fraud-detection procedures the department has put in place because of this, the department was able to prevent up to $1.1 billion from being paid out to fraudulent claimants, and that’s just in the state of Colorado.
Since that federal program launched in mid-April, which initially was intended to cover self employed and gig workers who don’t qualify for regular unemployment benefits, more than 156,000 claims have been filed in Colorado. It is unknown how many of them may have been fraudulent.
Still, the state’s unemployment program hasn’t been without false claims. Since the pandemic began in March, about $40 million in state unemployment insurance money has been paid out in fraudulent claims, but several are being investigated in hopes of getting that money back, said Jeff Fitzgerald, director of the Colorado Division of Unemployment.
“Some we stopped in week one, others we stopped in week six,” he said.
Fitzgerald and Haavind said the fraudulent claims are being made by people not only within the state, but across the nation and around the world.
To help fight the problem, the department has not only implemented new procedures for discovering false claims and blocking them, but also added to its staff in investigating them. The department recently hired five new investigators to do that work.
Fitzgerald said some of the claims are very “orchestrated and sophisticated large-fraud schemes,” something most people wouldn’t know how to do. Still, because of security concerns, Fitzgerald wouldn’t go into detail about the department’s prevention measures.
“These schemes evolve and as we catch up to the scheme, we put new measures in place based on what we see,” he said. “To talk about them in any level in-depth would just provide another mechanism for the fraudsters to know what we’re doing and a means to work around it.”
Some of that enforcement is being paid for through $100 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Labor to all states to combat the issue. Colorado received about $2.4 million for that effort.
In the first three months of this year, before the pandemic began and PUA benefits were approved by Congress, 16 fraudulent filers were prosecuted, resulting in more than $193,000 in ordered restitution.
The department’s second quarterly prosecutions report — April to June — is not yet available, so it is not yet known how many others have been charged with filing fraudulent claims during the height of the pandemic.