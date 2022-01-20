If you need a mask, go to a Mesa County Libraries location and just ask for one.
The library district with locations from Fruita to Palisade received 2,000 KN95 masks through the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s effort to get free masks to Coloradans who need them.
The masks became available on Wednesday.
“We have a very limited supply of KN95 masks that we’ve received from the state, and they’ll be available while supplies last,” said Bob Kretschman, communications manager for Mesa County Libraries.
At the Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St., masks are being distributed through the security office.
“Every location is going to be different. Just go in and ask,” Kretschman said.
While the state has set a limit of five masks per person per month, Mesa County Libraries is offering one free mask per person, at least for now, Kretschman said.
“Because we got so few (masks) and we anticipate demand initially, we’re trying to make it so the most people can benefit from this first shipment,” he said. “If we get more, obviously that will change.”
Mesa County Libraries has requested more masks from the state agency, however Kretschman didn’t know when additional masks would arrive or how many likely would be delivered.
“This really is a state initiative and we are a distribution point,” he said.