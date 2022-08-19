Proponents of a measure on this fall’s ballot aimed at providing free meals to all public school students kicked off the Western Slope aspect of its campaign on Thursday.
The measure, known as Healthy School Meals for All, was placed on the ballot by the Colorado Legislature in the waning days of this year’s session.
It began as an effort to make permanent a temporary federal program started during the pandemic, but one that was due to expire this summer before President Joe Biden signed the Keep Kids Fed Act in June to extend the program through the 2022-23 school year.
If approved, the ballot measure would go into place starting with the 2023-24 school year.
Dan Sharp, director of food and nutrition services at Mesa County School District 51, said that pandemic program revealed the importance of all students getting a healthy meal every day.
“Prior to COVID, many students that were eligible for the free meals did not participate and went hungry to insure that they were not recognized by classmates as the poor kids,” Sharp said. “But during the period of COVID, what we got to see was that for all kids that stigma went away. No longer did they have to worry about being looked upon as the ‘free kid’ in need.”
Under the pandemic program, the district saw a 40% increase in the number of students getting meals, going from serving about 9,000 meals a day to nearly 14,000, he said.
Sharp said there’s ample research that shows that students perform better academically when they are properly fed, and teachers have fewer troublesome students disrupting class time.
Additionally, he said that offering free meals to students will save teachers from having to put their own money into feeding their students, something he said many teachers often do.
In May, the Senate Appropriations Committee killed a similar measure calling for free school lunches because it didn’t have any way of funding its $100 million expected annual cost. Instead, it called for the program to be paid directly from the Legislature’s general fund.
In the last two weeks of this year’s session, however, Democrats in the Colorado House introduced HB1414, which added a way to pay for it.
Under that second bill, households that make more than $300,000 a year would see their state itemized deductions limited to no more than $16,000 for joint filers and $12,000 for individuals. Under current law, those who earn $400,000 or more a year are capped at deductions of up to $60,000.
While legislative Democrats who brought the bill did have limited support from a handful of Republicans, including Rep. Janice Rich of Grand Junction and Sen. Don Coram of Montrose, all other Republicans voted against it.
Their stated reasons for doing so was because they didn’t think it was fair that a relatively small number of Colorado taxpayers would have to foot the bill for meals for all public school students, or that it includes children in families that can afford to pay for their own meals.
“There’s aspects of this bill that make absolute sense for students who have a need but do not have the income level,” Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, said when the Senate approved the bill in May. “But this bill also provides meals to middle-income and higher-income students, and that is an absolute inappropriate use of general fund dollars.”
Speaking in Spanish, Judith Alvarez of the Glenwood Springs-based Safe and Abundant Nutrition Alliance said the program would be particularly helpful during a time of high inflation and increased food costs.
“The most basic need of low-income families is food, and one step to provide some relief for our families is for our children to have free healthy and nutritious food in school,” she said through an interpreter. “No child should be hungry while learning.”
The measure calls on the Colorado Department of Education to create the Healthy School Meals for All Program, under which school food authorities would be allowed to apply for reimbursement if they offer all of their students free meals.
Sharp said the campaign has already met with the D51 school board and received a favorable response, but is expecting to approach the board next month to ask it to formally endorse the ballot measure.
In addition to offering free meals to students, the measure also offers a way for schools to be reimbursed for raising wages or stipends to school cafeteria workers, some of whom are paid slightly more than minimum wage.
A nutrition services associate at District 51, for example, pays more than the state’s minimum wage of $12.56 an hour. The district’s website shows that the starting pay for such positions is $15.34 to $17.43 an hour.