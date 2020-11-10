Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers veterans, active-duty military, and the National Guard free admission to any of Colorado’s 42 state parks on Nov. 11.
Veterans and military members, resident and nonresidents, can pick up a free Veterans Day Pass at any Colorado state park or CPW office by showing proof of military service.
The free park pass provides a chance to experience Colorado’s state parks and the diverse wildlife and terrain they showcase. All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.
CPW also announced, for the second straight year, a discounted daily pass is now in place at 16 Colorado state parks for visitors that enter without a vehicle.
The $4 individual daily pass targets hikers and bikers who enter a state park without a vehicle and is now a requirement at most of Colorado’s 42 state parks.
Spreading the costs of maintenance to all users of Colorado state parks is an equity issue and especially important this year in light of the heavy use parks have received during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New state parks now requiring the individual daily pass for non-vehicle entry include :
Castlewood Canyon, Eleven Mile, Golden Gate Canyon, Jackson Lake, John Martin Reservoir, Lathrop, Mancos, Mueller, Navajo, North Sterling, Ridgway, Roxborough, Paonia, Spinney Mountain, Staunton and St. Vrain.
In November 2019, the Parks and Wildlife Commissionalso added 16 state parks to the $4 individual daily pass requirement: Barr Lake, Crawford, Elkhead Reservoir, Harvey Gap, Highline Lake, James M. Robb – Colorado River, Pearl Lake, Rifle Gap, Rifle Falls, Stagecoach, Steamboat Lake, Sweitzer Lake, Sylvan Lake, Trinidad Lake, Vega, Yampa River.
“Increased visitation and use have put a greater demand on our natural resources, services and the facilities we provide to our visitors,” said Lathrop State Park Manager Stacey Koury. “Our pedestrians and bikers are stewards of our resources, and CPW appreciates their contribution to taking care of our parks.”