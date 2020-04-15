Being in the essential business of being a food supplier, Bruce Talbott had felt somewhat immune from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Talbott Farms in Palisade isn’t immune from the weather, and now Talbott is worried about how much food the family-owned business will have left to supply after a potentially devastating freeze struck Grand Valley orchards Monday night.
Meteorologist Kris Sanders with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction said the low fell to a record 19 degrees Monday night in Grand Junction, two degrees below the previous record set in 1933, thanks to an Arctic cold front.
While temperatures were in the 20s in the Palisade area, they were below 28 degrees, the point at which peach-growers worry about freeze damage to buds.
“Anything 28 and down, you’re getting beat up,” Talbott said.
The extent of the damage may not be known for a few days for area growers, and Talbott hadn’t gotten a chance to take an extensive look at all of his farm’s orchards Tuesday.
“But I know we have an awful lot of damage. I would say there’s less than half-crop at this point,” he said.
Asked when his business last suffered such a hit, Talbott gave out a long sigh before saying, “1999.”
“So we’ve had a pretty good run here of pretty good years. Probably ‘97 and ‘99 were the last two times we were damaged this badly,” he said.
“It could be pretty much everything,” David Sterle, a research associate at Colorado State University’s Western Colorado Research Center Orchard Mesa farm site, said of how much of the local peach crop could be lost.
“At our (research) farm we’re looking at basically 100% of our peaches lost,” he said.
He said it will take a few days to see if anyone’s fruit will set.
“We’re looking best-case scenario somebody might have 5% of their buds alive in peaches, and I’m sure they’d be very happy with that at the moment,” Sterle said.
“It will be bad,” he said of the frost’s impacts.
David Bain, owner of Mt. Lincoln Peach Co. in Palisade, sought to remain optimistic Tuesday about the prospects for his crop. He said he thought it fell to 24 degrees at his house. He said he turned on sprinklers, and the act of water freezing actually can generate a few degrees of heat in orchards.
“So we’re hoping that was enough to keep us in the safe zone,” he said.
He said it takes a day or two for damage to blooming peach trees to show up.
Talbott Farms ran wind machines Monday night to keep air circulating, as buds are often cooler than ambient air, and the wind also can help break the temperature inversion and bring warm air in from above, Talbott said.
“We hope it’s better than we think,” Talbott said of the status of the company’s peach crop.
Sterle said crews even burned fires in the CSU research orchard, but they’re not seeing signs of any live fruit yet, even high in trees.
“It’s going to look like that at a lot of places. There may be some warm orchards that have really nice sites with tall trees. They may have gotten lucky and they may have some fruit,” Sterle said.
He said some East Orchard Mesa and Palisade orchards may fare better than others, but most likely will produce only in the tops of trees. Talbott is hoping that orchards closer to Interstate 70 that seem to stay a bit warmer will be spared some of the frost’s impacts.
Sterle said that even with frost protection measures in place, some local orchards got down to about 23 degrees Monday night.
“At full bloom that’s just too cold right now. It’s supposed to be about 90% kill at 25 degrees, so you’re looking at two degrees colder than that, so we’ll see. It’s going to be a difficult year for growers.”
Sterle said he believes Colorado’s peach industry is worth something under $40 million a year, with most of that based in Mesa County.
Talbott said he’s hoping there will be enough of a peach crop for local consumers, but there may not be volumes sufficient for his company to market to places such as the Midwest.
Talbott Farms has insurance, but it’s not intended to cover the value of the crop, Talbott said.
“It’s intended to keep you around so you get to the next crop,” he said.
Talbott brings in a lot of workers from Mexico under a federal H-2A temporary agriculture worker program.
“We may have to send a lot of those guys back,” an option Talbott Farms can pursue with the Department of Labor when an act of God occurs, Talbott said.
“We haven’t dealt with this in 20 years now and we’re going to have to think it out. I don’t know what we’re going to do.”
He said Talbott Farms spends years building up crews, and when those people find work elsewhere there’s a good chance they won’t come back.
Talbott likewise worries about losing markets where Talbott Farms ships peaches in other states. Growers in other peach-producing states may snap them up.
“They would love to have our markets,” Talbott said.
Talbott believes Talbott Farms’ pear and cherry crops also will take a hit from the freeze. Sterle agrees that cherries appear to have been affected badly. Sterle said he hasn’t looked at apples but they may do better, as they were just starting to bloom. Perhaps the best news locally is that grape-growing operations such as at Talbott Farms may largely be spared the impacts of the freeze because the vineyards were mostly still dormant.
Miranda Ulmer, a viticulture specialist with CSU Extension and a coworker at Sterle’s site, said the expectation was that unless temperatures fell below 20 degrees most grapes would be fine. With all the local microclimates, it will depend on the location and grape variety, she said.
“Earlier varieties and European varieties are what we would be most concerned about,” she said.
She noted that local growers are still dealing with some loss from a freeze last October. That remains the bigger concern at Whitewater Hill, a local vineyard and winery. Co-owner Nancy Janes said some buds may have been lost this week, but Whitewater Hill prunes slowly and late, evaluating how much fruit is growing before cutting back further. While grapes produce a primary bud that is most fruitful, in the case of frost damage secondary buds may produce some fruit.
“We’re kind of fortunate it’s been kind of a slow, cold spring so far and things are not moving really fast with the grapes,” she said.
As for the freeze’s impacts on other crops, “I’m sure we’ll see a dearth of goodies that we might wish we had this summer,” said Janes.
Said Sterle, “It’s a good year to support growers that are going to be going through a lot of the hardships everyone else is suffering.”