Bees can’t resist it, and neither can people. They line up, eager for a jug of fresh apple cider.
“The public really loves our fresh, unpasteurized apple cider,” said Matt Darling, as an apple press squeezed the goodness out of what minutes earlier had been rosy red or freckled yellow and green apples.
Bees zoomed crazily about the grinder and press, as volunteers made cider at Cross Orchards Historic Site on Thursday morning.
If bees get the chance, they’ll drink themselves into a stupor, so you’ve got to watch out for them, explained Darling, manager for Cross Orchards, which is a museum with Museums of Western Colorado.
It’s part of making cider, he said. “You’re going to get wet, you’re going to get sticky.”
Fresh cider will be part of Fall Day on the Farm from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Cross Orchards, 3073 F Road.
The cider can be purchased by the gallon ($10) or half gallon ($5), and while some of it was made over the past week by volunteers, much of it will be pressed today in Cross Orchards’ big green barn and packing shed area, Darling said.
There will be three grinders and apple presses going, two modern and one historic, hand-crank press, he said. They will be manned by area Boy Scouts and members of a church youth group.
All of the apples used for the cider will be from the 112 apple trees at Cross Orchards, he said.
There’s Jonathan, Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, McIntosh, Jonagold, Ben Davis, Granny Smith and others, including a few apples from a young tree bearing the labeled “Unique Unknown, DNA Unknown.”
That apple tree came with a number of trees donated to Cross Orchards several years ago by the Montezuma Orchard Restoration Project in Cortez, Darling said.
Its designation as “unknown” simply means it’s variety is so old that it couldn’t be located in the national database, he said.
Cross Orchards oldest apple tree of a known variety is nicknamed Grandpa and can be found near the northwest corner of the green barn.
Grandpa is “easily 60 years old,” Darling said. It is the largest tree in the orchard and produces Golden Delicious apples.
And fortunately, 2021 was a good year for Grandpa and the other apple trees in the orchard. “We had a really big healthy crop,” Darling said.
Last year, a spring freeze killed most of the crop, and Cross Orchards had to get apples from other orchards to make only a little cider.
This year, area Girl Scouts and museum volunteers began picking apples in mid-August with most of the harvesting in September. The apples were placed into cold storage until volunteers were ready to start making cider, which has been frozen in anticipation of Fall Day on the Farm.
Fresh, unpasteurized cider has a short shelf life, so drink it in a week, Darling recommended.
And don’t mind the bees. They’re just there for the cider.